Hyperloop One Passenger Pod Hits 310 kmph

High-speed transportation system Hyperloop One has successfully tested its prototype passenger pod, reaching a speed of up to 310 km per hour. "This is the beginning and the dawn of a new era of transportation," said Shervin Pishevar, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Hyperloop One, in a statement on Wednesday. The startup tested its first-generation 'XP-1' passenger pod and travelled for 300 metres as it levitated off the track."We've reached historic speeds of 310 km an hour and we're excited to finally show the world the 'XP-1' going into the Hyperloop One tube. When you hear the sound of the Hyperloop One, you hear the sound of the future," Pishevar added.With Hyperloop One, passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod, and accelerate gradually via electric propulsion through a low-pressure tube. The pod then lifts above the track using magnetic levitation and glides at airline speeds for long distances due to ultra-low aerodynamic drag."We've proven that our technology works, and we're now ready to enter into discussions with partners, customers and governments around the world about the full commercialisation of our Hyperloop technology," said Rob Lloyd, Hyperloop One CEO.Last month, Hyperloop One had announced the successful completion of the world's first full systems Hyperloop test in a vacuum environment. It was the first phase of a multi-phase programme which was privately conducted on May 12 at the company's test track, "DevLoop," in the Nevada Desert.

