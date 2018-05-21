Hyderabad Metro To Set-Up Electric Vehicle Charging Points

As part of its commitment to provide eco-friendly green services, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited announced the provision of electric vehicle charging stations at Metro stations, along with Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCI). Hyderabad Metro Station becomes the first metro to provide EV charging stations. This is a first of its kind initiative to promote electric vehicles which are necessary for energy security and protecting climate change. To start with, Power Grid will develop charging stations at Miyapur and Dr. B R Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Stations.

Also Read: Ather Energy Launches Charging Stations For Electric Vehicles In Bengaluru

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, LTMRHL said, "We are committed to provide best in class eco-friendly green Metro services to the citizens of Hyderabad and this is a step in that direction. The running cost is also considerably low compared to the vehicles run on fossil fuels. As India is aiming at high renewable energy penetration, channelizing this energy to EV, the net CO2 generation can be brought down to almost zero. I thank LTMRHL team and its partners, for making this happen."

Also Read: Indian Oil Corporation Sets Up India's First Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Power Grid will develop EV charging stations across the entire metro corridors. To cater to the needs of currently available vehicle types, Power Grid shall deploy Bharat Charger DC-001. Subsequently, the company shall install compatible chargers meeting international standards for all type of electric vehicles.

Also Read: Delhi Railway Stations To Get Charging Points For Electric Vehicles Soon

Moreover, Power Grid is also developing an app which will help the consumer to locate and share the status of availability of the charging station and facilitate online payment towards EV Charging for seamless operation. These EV charging stations shall be monitored and operated remotely by Power Grid.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.