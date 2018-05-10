HWA AG Will Be The Newest Team To Join Formula E In 2018/19 Season 5

HWA AG has been confirmed as the newest team that will be joining the 2018/19 FIA Formula E season later this year. HWA joins as a customer entry and is the 11th team to join the grid in Formula E Season 5, which will see the biggest revamp to the series yet. HWA however, has been pretty active across other motorsport activities and in in contract with Daimler's Motorsport department for providing services in the German DTM series. In Formula E too, HWA is a part of the electric series with Team Venturi, having its engineering personnel in the tea, along with providing additional technical support. The full entry list is scheduled to be confirmed and published by the FIA shortly.

(HWA AG has teamed up with Venturi to source powertrain)

HWA has announced that it has partnered with Venturi for next year as well, and the Monaco-based outfit will be providing the powertrain to the young team. HWA's entry to Formula E is certainly interesting, considering Daimler's Mercedes is also confirmed to join the grid in the 2019/20 Formula E season.

Speaking on joining Formula E, HWA AG, CEO, Ulrich Fritz said, "Formula E is a completely new motorsport discipline with extremely tough competition. It's a challenge that we're very happy to rise to. HWA AG are the most successful team ever in DTM history. Our goal is to continue the company's success story in Formula E."

(Formula E Gen2 Electric Race Car)

Speaking about HWA's arrival to the series, Formula E Founder and CEO, Alejandro Agag said, "Not only does Formula E have a new-look and unique visual identity for season five, with the futuristic next-generation car - but we also have exciting news with a new team entering the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in HWA AG. It's rewarding to see a name so synonymous with racing join the already impressive and growing list of teams and manufacturers competing in Formula E."

Formula E will see its biggest revamp yet when Season 5 kick-starts later this year. The series will be using the new Gen2 cars that are not only more radical to look at, but also boast of more power and range on a single charge. Starting next season, the mid-race car swap will be abandoned completely since the cars will have enough charge to last a single race.

Talking about HWA, the company is an offshoot of Mercedes' performance-brand AMG. HWA was founded in 1998 and has taken all seven of the brand's DTM drivers' titles. Formula E, while being a lot of different in discipline for the firm, also bring new opportunities for HWA to grow upon.

