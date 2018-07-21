Huyndai Kona Iron Man Edition Debuts At 2018 San Diego Comicon

The Hyundai Kona is a sub-compact SUV that could be launched in India too

The Iron Man is one of the most loved comic book based super hero. And Hyundai too is a fan we guess. And that is because the Korean carmaker unveiled a Hyundai Kona Iron Man edition at the ongoing San Diego Comicon festival in USA. The Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition will have a limited run and the production will begin in December 2018, with the first car hitting the streets in early 2019. The 2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man edition has a unique light signature up front which includes a custom LED daytime running lamps that quite resemble the facemask and the eye shape of the Iron Man suit. The Iron Man suit was one of the key design inspirations for the Kona.

Hyundai Kona ₹ 13 - 18 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

(The Hyundai Kona Iron Man edition gets updated "Iron Man" interiors too)

"Hyundai's ongoing collaboration with Marvel is a great way for us to become a part of what people are interested in and engage with a highly passionate fan base," said Vice President Minsoo Kim, head of Marketing Division, Hyundai Motor Company. "Our relationship is more than just product placement as we aim to create custom experiences that resonate with the Marvel audience. The Kona Iron Man Edition is a perfect example of blending our two worlds together into one special vehicle that we hope will excite fans of both brands all around the globe."

(The Hyundai Kona Iron Man edition will have a limited run of production)

Other Iron Man bits include an Iron Man mask motif on the roof, a V-shaped hood garnish, Iron Man badging on the bonnet, a 'Stark Industries" decal on the side, custom 18-inch alloy wheels with Iron Man mask centre cap, engraving on the D-pillar and some more. The exterior two-tone colour is also Iron Man red and matt grey.

The interior too sees Iron Man signature in the form an Iron Man gearknob, a special heads up display, a centre console having Iron Man graphics and custom seat designs.

