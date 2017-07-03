Husqvarna Vitpilen 401, Svartpilen 401 Will Be Made In India: 10 Things To Know

Bajaj Auto and KTM have jointly announced that the two companies have agreed to launch the Husqvarna Motorcycles brand worldwide, focusing initially on the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401. The Husqvarna brand is currently owned by Pierer Industrie AG, which is headed by Stefan Pierer, current CEO of KTM. The Indian connection is that Bajaj Auto currently owns a significant 48 per cent stake in KTM, and also manufacturers KTM motorcycles in the 125 cc , 200 cc, 250 cc and 390 cc segments at Bajaj's factory near Pune.

Husqvarna 401 Vitpilen adopts a cafe racer design

Husqvarna is a Swedish-origin motorcycle brand, and is considered one of the world's oldest motorcycle manufacturers. The company has had a storied racing history and was a dominant force in the motocross and enduro world championships throughout the 1960s and 1970s. In the 1980s, Husqvarna was purchased by Italian motorcycle manufacture Cagiva, and became part of MV Agusta. Husqvarna's last owner was BMW Motorrad, from which Pierer Industrie purchased it in 2013. Husqvarna still makes enduro and motocross bikes with engines shared with the current KTM motocross bikes, but the India story, and the new global strategy will be a little different.