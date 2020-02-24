Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 Launch Details Revealed

Swedish motorcycle brand Husqvarna will be launched in India in March 2020, with two 250 cc motorcycles, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, and the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250. Both the Svartpilen 250, as well as the Vitpilen 250, will be based on the KTM 250 Duke, sharing the same engine, but will likely share the same chassis with the KTM 250 Duke. Like the new KTM 200 Duke, and the KTM 390 Duke, the KTM 250 Duke comes with a separate sub-frame, bolted on to the main frame. The bikes were unveiled at the India Bike Week 2019 in December last year, and now these will be the first Husqvarna models to be launched in India, followed by the KTM 390 Duke-based Husqvarna 401 models with the same design language.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is a modern cafe racer with a hunkered down handlebar for a more aggressive riding position

The engine on the 250 cc Husqvarna motorcycles is likely to be retained in the same state of tune as the KTM 250 Duke. The 248 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine puts out 30 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Both the new Husqvarna bikes are expected to come with a 43 mm upside down front fork, and rear monoshock, again shared with the 250 Duke. Braking duties will be handled by a ByBre four-piston caliper gripping a 300 mm disc on the front wheel, and a single-piston caliper on a 230 mm disc on the rear wheel. Dual-channel ABS is expected to be standard.

Both the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 as well as the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 will share the basic design with the Husqvarna 401 siblings offered in the international market. Both bikes will be positioned as premium offerings in the 250 cc segment, and prices are expected to be slightly higher than the KTM 250 Duke, in the range of ₹ 2.25 - 2.40 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). Both bikes will be unlike any other motorcycle available on sale in the Indian market, in terms of design, following a neo-retro design. The Husqvarna Svartpilen (Swedish for 'Black Arrow') 250 will get a more upright stance, and a slightly urban Scrambler-type design, complete with tyres designed for both tarmac and mild off-road duties, as well as a standard sump guard. The Vitpilen (Swedish for 'White Arrow') 250 will have a sportier stance, like a modern cafe-racer, with the handlebar hunkered down low for an aggressive and sporty stance.

The Husqvarna brand is owned by Austrian motorcycle brand KTM, which is again partly owned by Bajaj Auto, with a 48 per cent stake. Both the Husqvarna 250 models, as well as the upcoming 401 models will be completely manufactured in India, at Bajaj Auto's manufacturing facility in Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune. Husqvarna is also expected to debut a more affordable range, based on the KTM 200 Duke. So far details are scarce on what models will finally be launched on the Swedish brand's debut, but we won't be surprised if all three models, spanning the 200, 250 and 390 are introduced in India, at the time of launch.

