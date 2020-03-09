Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250 Deliveries Begin In India

Deliveries of the recently launched Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 have commenced across the country. The Scandinavian brand was introduced in India in December 2019 at India Bike Week, and the bikes were launched last month at a mouth-watering price tag of ₹ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). At that introductory price point, the new Huskys are only more expensive than the KTM 200 Duke by ₹ 7000 and cheaper than the KTM 250 Duke by a healthy ₹ 20,000. The highly competitive pricing is expected to give the motorcycles a jump-start in the market. The Huskys will be sold via select KTM dealerships pan India with the presence to only grow in the coming years.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 share the same underpinnings, which in turn, is shared with the KTM 250 Duke. The bikes use a Trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe, along with the same cycle parts including USD forks up front, pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear, and disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Power comes from the 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 29.6 bhp and 24 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 1.95 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Both the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 & Vitpilen 250 are substantially cheaper than the competition

Visually though, the Husqvarna motorcycles look nothing like the KTMs. The Svartpilen 250 is designed as a Scrambler and comes with a flatter seat, a fuel tank rack for you to secure your tank bag and a raised handlebar. In comparison, the Vitpilen 250 is designed as a cafe racer and gets a sportier riding stance. The bike uses low-set, clip-on handlebars with more road-oriented tyres, as opposed dual-purpose rubber on the Svartpilen.

The base bodywork remains the same on both motorcycles, and the Swedish bikes are currently available in the single grey paint scheme. Both offerings are locally produced at Bajaj Auto's Chakan-based facility, and there are plans to export the India-made offerings to other markets as well. Do remember, the current price tag on the Husqvarnas is introductory, and we do expect prices to go up in a few months.

