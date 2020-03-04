Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250: All You Need To Know

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 have been launched in India at the price of ₹ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and there is a fair bit of excitement because this the first time Husqvarna motorcycles are being sold in India and that too in one of the fastest growing two-wheeler segments and at a comfortable price point. Both motorcycles are based on the KTM 250 Duke and get the same engine along with the same chassis as well. Here's everything you need to know about the newly launched Husqvarna 250 motorcycles.

(The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets a Scrambler inspired styling)

Design & Features

Stylish, sharp and sexy! Husqvarna bikes have always had a distinct design language with minimalist overtones and these two Huskies are no different. The Svartpilen 250 (Swedish for black arrow) is basically a modern day neo-retro scrambler with a slightly upright stance and tyres that can handle the tarmac and mild off-road trails too. It also gets a bashplate as standard. On the other hand, the Vitpilen (Swedish for White Arrow) gets a sportier stance and lowered handlebars, in line with a typical cafe racer motorcycle. In terms of features, the motorcycles get Bosch dual-channel ABS and all LED lighting.

Engine & Cycle Parts

(The Husqvarna Vitpilen gets cafe racer inspired styling)

The 250 cc motorcycles get a fuel injected, liquid cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 30 bhp at 9,000 rpm and has a peak torque output of 24 Nm at 7,500 rpm. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer too along with a slipper clutch. It is the same setup a on the KTM 250 Duke. Thanks to their styling, both motorcycles get a different handlebar. The Svartpilen gets a hydro-formed steel handlebar while the Vitpilen gets clip-on handlebars. Both motorcycles get 43 mm WP USDs up front and a WP monoshock at the rear. The front wheel gets a 320 mm disc while the rear gets a 230 mm disc. Both bikes are also built around lightweight trellis frame and have 17-inch alloy wheels. The Svartpilen 250 weighs 154 kg (kerb weight) while the Vitpilen 250 is one kg lighter.

Pricing & Availability

(Both motorcycles get all LED lighting)

Both motorcycles are priced at ₹ 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and we believe that to be competitive pricing. The KTM 250 Duke carries the same price, roughly! KTM has around 400 dealerships in 275 cities across India and the Husqvarna motorcycles will be available for sale in all of them. We expect the deliveries to begin this month itself.

