Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 Revealed

The Svartpilen 200 is expected to be the more affordable model from Husqvarna in India, after launching the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 in February 2020.

Updated:
The Husqvarna 200 will be based on the KTM 200 Duke

Highlights

  • Svartpilen 200 to be the third model from Husqvarna India
  • Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 unveiled at India Bike Week
  • The Svartpilen 200 will be based on the KTM 200 Duke

Bajaj Auto will introduce smaller models of the Husqvarna brand in India, after unveiling the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 at the India Bike Week 2019. The first two Husqvarna models are based on the KTM 250 Duke, and will be launched in February 2020. Now, Husqvarna has unveiled an even smaller model of its range, a 200 cc Svartpilen, and like the 250 cc Husqvarnas, the 200 cc model is also based on the KTM 200 Duke, and from all indications, only the Svartpilen 200 is planned for now.

Also Read: Husqvarna Debuts In India With Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250

The Husqvarna 200 gets an underslung exhaust

The Svartpilen 200 uses the same 199 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine which makes 25 bhp at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 19.2 Nm at 8,000 rpm. Other components like the 43 mm upside down fork, a preload-adjustable monoshock, the braking system comprising a 300 mm front disc with a four-piston caliper, and a 230 mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper remain the same as the KTM 200 Duke. The Svartpilen 200 also seem to get the same alloy wheels as the Svartpilen 250, as well as other body components and design elements. What is different is the underslung exhaust on the Svartpilen 200, compared to the side-mounted exhaust canister on the Svartpilen 250.

Husqvarna is expected to begin its India innings with the 250s, followed by the slightly more affordable Svartpilen 200, which will likely be introduced later in 2020. Globally, the Husqvarna models are positioned as slightly premium offerings compared to the KTM models. In India too, as far as pricing is concerned, we expect the Svartpilen 200 to be slightly more expensive than the KTM 200 Duke, so prices are expected to be around ₹ 1.85-1.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

