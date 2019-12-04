Husqvarna Norden 901 Confirmed For Production

The Husqvarna Norden 901, revealed in concept form at the EICMA 2019 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, will be the Swedish firm's official entry into the adventure touring segment. The Norden 901, developed on the platform of the KTM 890 Adventure, will have a Europe launch date sometime in 2021. And even though the Norden 901 was revealed as a concept at the EICMA 2019, it is believed that the final production model will retain much of the prototype's design, blending Husqvarna's avant-garde design into a more rugged, off-road adventure package.

The Norden is based on the 899 cc parallel-twin engine of the KTM 890 Adventure.

What is likely to make it to the production model is the trademark smoked circular headlamp, seen on the Svartpilen and Vitpilen models, brushed metal plate casing around the engine and tinted windscreen which was shown in the concept prototype. What will be interesting to see is how Husqvarna will differentiate the Norden 901 from the KTM 890 Adventure, and if there will be any changes on the features and electronics front.

The Husqvarna Norden 901 gets a unique split TFT screen which may feature smartphone connectivity.

Under the skin, the Norden 901 will feature the 890 cc, parallel-twin engine from the 890 Adventure. What we know is that the engine has been tuned for both on-road refinement, as well as off-road capability, while Husqvarna says it will also boast of best-in-class lightness. According to a press release by Husqvarna, the Norden 901 will be "delivering effortless rideability and high-end modern equipment" and "can be used on daily commutes, extended adventures and everything in between."

The Husqvarna Norden 901 promises to be a versatile adventure bike with decent off-road capability

As such, the Husqvarna Norden 901 promises to be a slim and lightweight touring motorcycle, promising the perfect balance between off-road performance and touring ability. Suspension will be from WP, like sister brand KTM, and the Norden 901 will have a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel combination. Expect a production model to debut at one of the motorcycle shows later in 2020, with an official launch in early 2021. Will it make it to India? Difficult to say, and looks improbable at this time. Husqvarna will make its brand debut at the India Bike Week with the KTM 390 Duke based Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401, and it's highly unlikely any big bikes will be introduced under the Husqvarna brand in India anytime soon.

