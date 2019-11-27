Husqvarna Brand To Be Launched In India At India Bike Week 2019 In December

KTM India plans to arrive all guns blazing in the sixth edition of the India Bike Week as an official partner, and we hear that the manufacturer has some very exciting details to convey at one of the largest motorcycle congregations in Asia. While we know that the Austrian bike maker will showcase the KTM 390 Adventure at the 2019 India Bike Week, the manufacturer could also introduce the Husqvarna brand at the venue. Dealer sources have confirmed to carandbike that the Swedish motorcycle brand will make its debut in India at the event, while deliveries are expected to commence in the first quarter of 2020.

The Husqvarna brand was acquired by KTM in 2013 and share the same underpinnings as the Duke and RC family. The Huskies though follow an urban-retro design theme and will be positioned at a premium over the KTM range. The brand is likely to commence operations in India with the 401 motorcycles that include the Vitpilen and the Svartpilen that use the same 373 cc single-cylinder engine as the KTM 390 Duke but come with a new design language including a round LED headlamp, flat seat and a new fuel tank. Other cycle parts remain the same as well including USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, Brembo brakes, and more. The bikes will be BS6 compliant when they arrive in showrooms for sale.

The KTM 790 Adventure could be showcased at IBW 2019 with a possible launch next year

Having said that, KTM India will also showcase the BS6 compliant versions of the Duke and RC series at IBW 2019. The updated motorcycles are expected to attract a price hike of ₹ 10,000-15,000, depending on the model across the 200, 250 and 390 versions. The big highlight though at the KTM stall at Vagator, Goa, will be the 390 Adventure that makes its India debut at the event. While we know the specifications and changes on the motorcycles, expect to get a word on the pricing at the event with sales likely to commence from early 2020.

The big surprise though could be the KTM 790 Adventure that could also be showcased at the annual event. The bike maker has not announced plans of introducing the ADV, but the motorcycle will be a welcome addition to the KTM line-up alongside the new 790 Duke. Both the KTM and Husqvarna brands will be sold in the country via the company's ProBiking outlets. The showrooms are being revamped to accommodate the new brand along with the Bajaj Chetak electric scooters, all of which will be sold from under the same roof.

The BS6 compliant KTM range will be showcased at India Bike Week next month

In addition, the 2019 India Bike Week will have a number of new motorcycles from other manufacturers as well, apart from several other interactions. carandbike will be at the two-day event to bring you all the details. And if you are there, do come say hi!

