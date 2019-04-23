New Cars and Bikes in India

Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry

Huawei said in a statement that the so-called MH5000 module is based on the Balong 5000 5G chip which it launched in January.

View Photos
Huawei launched the 5G communincation module at the recent Shanghai Autoshow 2019

China's Huawei Technologies launched on Monday what it said was the world's first 5G communications hardware for the automotive industry, in a sign of its growing ambitions to become a key supplier to the sector for self-driving technology.

Huawei said in a statement that the so-called MH5000 module is based on the Balong 5000 5G chip which it launched in January. "Based on this chip, Huawei has developed the world's first 5G car module with high speed and high quality," it said.

It launched the module at the Shanghai Autoshow, which began last week and runs until Thursday.

"As an important communication product for future intelligent car transportation, this 5G car module will promote the automotive industry to move towards the 5G era," Huawei said.

It said the module will aid its plans to start commercializing 5G network technology for the automotive sector in the second half of this year.

Huawei has in recent years been testing technology for intelligent connected cars in Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Wuxi and has signed cooperation deals with a swathe of car makers including FAW, Dongfeng and Changan.

0 Comments

The company, which is also the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker, is striving to lead the global race for next-generation 5G networks but has come under increasing scrutiny from Washington which alleges that its equipment could be used for espionage. Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Huawei Huawei 5G for Cars 5G Chipset Huawei Car Tech

Latest News

Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Coming In 2020: Elon Musk
Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Coming In 2020: Elon Musk
Nissan To Reject New Integration Proposal From Renault: Nikkei
Nissan To Reject New Integration Proposal From Renault: Nikkei
Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results
Model S Fire Video Adds To Tesla Woes Pre-Results
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Aston Martin DBS 59 Pays Tribute To Its 1959 Le Mans Victory
Aston Martin DBS 59 Pays Tribute To Its 1959 Le Mans Victory
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Triumph To Organise Track Experience At Buddh International Circuit
Triumph To Organise Track Experience At Buddh International Circuit
2019 Honda CBR650R Launched At Rs. 7.7 Lakh
2019 Honda CBR650R Launched At Rs. 7.7 Lakh
2019 Bajaj Dominar To Get 2 New Colours, Showcased In New TVC
2019 Bajaj Dominar To Get 2 New Colours, Showcased In New TVC

Latest Cars

8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 15.22 - 19.42 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.04 - 14.24 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 - 96.89 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 6.07 - 10.03 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Bajaj Qute
Bajaj Qute
₹ 2.77 - 3.1 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Indian Motorcycle To Introduce Two New FTR 1200 Models
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities