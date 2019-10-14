HP Fastlane RFID-Based Fuel Payment Solution Expands Operations To Pune

India's first Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) fuel payment solution, HP Fastlane has expanded its operations to Pune, having established presence in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane regions in Maharashtra. The initiative has been made in collaboration of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL), wherein the app-based payment solution uses RFID technology to deliver cashless payment options for better fuel management. HPCL is currently offering the Fastlane payment option at over 120 outlets in Mumbai and Pune, with the app receiving over 60,000 downloads since June 2019, across both Android and iOS platforms.

Ravi B. Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director, AGS Transact Technologies Limited said, "Our understanding of the payment solutions combined with our experience and knowledge of automated fuel management system enables us to introduce a convenient method of fueling. We are delighted to collaborate with Hindustan Petroleum, a leading state-owned oil company to introduce the first ever RFID based fuel payment solution. With their extensive network, we will be able to provide Fastlane supported HPCL fuel stations that will deliver an enhanced customer experience to Punekars while optimising the business operations across fuel retail outlets. We are certain that our systematic and standardised end-to-end performance capabilities would be welcomed by all the stakeholders across the fuel industry."

DN Krishnamurthy, Chief General Manager West Zone, HPCL said, "We received an immensely positive response for HP Fastlane at our HPCL petrol pumps in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Thane and we are elated to now extend this partnership to our customers in Pune. HP-Fastlane allows convenient fuelling of designated vehicles and prevents fuel pilferage by bringing transparency in transactions. At HPCL, we are committed to providing better and efficient services and this solution will help us service our customers in Pune in a quicker, transparent and more secure way. We further aim to take HP Fastlane to all our pumps across India."

(L-R) Manish Agrawal, Dy. GM HPCL Pune, Satish Zope, Head - Petroleum Business, AGS, Mohit Mangal, Director & CEO, Euro Cars India

The HP Fastlane is intended to offer a seamless fuel payment management solution that will certainly help fleet buyers in bringing transparency in operations. The system works by adding a RFID tag on the vehicle, while an app allows you to pre-select the amount of fuel, and type of fuel that needs to be filled. The attendant at the petrol pump then scans the RFID tag and the user will get real-time details once the fuelling is completed. Furthermore, HP Fastlane assures taht just the right amount of fuel is dispensed and a bill is generated for the same.

Theoretically, HP Fastlane eliminates the need for any human intevention at an HP fuel station. However, unlike developed countries, Indian petrol pumps still use a fuel attendant that will fuel the car up for the driver. With details pre-set in the app, the payment is auto deducted, and the virtual copy of the bill lands up in your email inbox after every transaction. The system has been pitched as a boon for individuals with multiple cars or transport operators.

