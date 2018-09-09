How To Pronounce Or Say Mahindra 'Marazzo'

The English language can be quite funny. And while in day-to-day life, most of us tend to make a hash out of phonetics atleast once a day, for us auto journalists, it is strange sounding car names that often catch us out. And while some manufacturers stick to basic naming for their models, some others tend to be a bit more flamboyant. Like the recently launched Mahindra Marazzo. Mahindra's marketing blurb says the new seven or eight seater MPV is designed after the form of a shark (the XUV 500 was designed after the form of a Cheetah) and the name means shark in the Basque language too. And just in case you didnt know what 'Basque' was, it is a Spanish a sub language. But while the real translation of 'shark' in Basque is 'Marrazo', Mahindra has named its MPV 'Marazzo' with a single R and a double Z. So have you asked yourself how you actually pronounce the name? Well, read on to find out.

WATCH: How To Pronounce Mahindra Marazzo

The Basque pronunciation for the word with the actual spelling (Marrazo) is 'marra' - like Mawa as in mawa cakes or a Gujrati speaking person saying 'mara', which means 'my - and 'so', which is pretty much self explanatory. The Mahindra way of pronouncing it is very different though.

And to pronounce the name correctly, first and foremost one must imagine one's self to be an Italian. No, not the Godfather types, more of the 50 year old playboy with a sharp suit, a perfect haircut and a girlfriend half his age type. So lets break the word down into smaller bits. 'Mara' is to be pronounced like 'Lara' as in Lara Dutta and 'zzo' where the double Z rolls off your tongue in an extended form. And joining the two pronunciations, in true Italian fashion a hint of the letter T. So while the car is name Marazzo, if you really do want to pronounce it correctly, imagine it being spelt 'Maratzzo'.

Mahindra has always named its SUVs, cars, two wheels are even some commercial vehicles with a name that ends with an O. You have the Scorpio, Xylo, TUV 300/KUV 100/XUV 500 (all of which get the double 0 way of saying the name correctly instead of the actual number) and even the likes of the Mojo. And now with the Marazzo, Mahindra continues this tradition.

