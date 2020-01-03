How To Drive A Car In Fog

Driving in India comes with its own set of challenges! And that is compounded during winter when the mercury and the visibility drop. Fog or smog, any low visibility situation is a killer! Driving in foggy conditions has led to multiple car pile-ups, especially in northern plains of India and many people have lost their lives. We have a five point plan which will help you stay safe while driving in foggy conditions.

Drive Slow

The first thing that you should keep in mind when driving in foggy conditions is to lower your speed. So suppose you are driving at an average speed of 45-50 kilometres per hour, you might as well drop it down to 25-30 kilometres per hour. This will ensure two things, first, your braking distance, it is reduced. It is shorter because, lesser the speed, lesser the braking distance and secondly, your reaction time is increased, so you have more time react to slow moving vehicles and other obstacles ahead of you.

Stick To Your Lane

(It is very important to stay in your own lane when driving in fog. Also, the lane markings on the road serve as a reference point)

The next thing to keep in mind is to stick to your lane. Try and avoid changing lanes as much as possible. Also, the markings on the road give you an idea of the width of the road and help you to stay on the road and not drive off!

Do Not Use Hazard Lamps While Driving

The most common basic mistake that road users make when they are driving in foggy conditions, is to use the hazard lamps when they are driving. The hazard lamps, they are supposed to be used only when the car is at a standstill, when it is not in motion. If you are using your hazard lamps when you are driving, when the car is in motion, then it may confuse other road users and that is a bad thing.

Use Low Beam And/Or Fog Lamps

(Always switch on the fog lamps of your car, if you are driving in foggy conditions)

Always remember to switch to low beam rather than high beam when driving in foggy condition. The reason being is the high beam of light will reflect back to the driver, further impairing his visibility in addition to the fog. Also, it will be a good time to switch on your fog lamps.

Pull Over And Wait

(If the conditions are too foggy, just pull over to the side of the road, switch on your hazard lamps and wait)

If the fog situation has worsened and the visibility is really, really low, then the best thing to do would be to pull over to the left, find a safe spot and wait! Wait till the situation gets better and the visibility also gets better. It is better to be late than never!

