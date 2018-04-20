Honda's Single Day Sales Grew By 80 Per Cent On Akshaya Tritiya

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reported registering the highest ever sales record on a single day, on Akshay Tritiya. Honda says that its single-day retail sales grew by more than 80 per cent, with the company breaching the highest ever mark for the first time ever on this auspicious day. While the company hasn't shared any particular numbers with us, Honda 2Wheelers did claim that the highest number of retails came from the West region, which was followed by South and Central regions respectively.

Announcing the company's impressive sales feat, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, "Akshay Tritiya being the first major festival of the year is a barometer of the mood of the economy and buying sentiments. What is most encouraging is that retails surpassed our expectations and grew by over 80 per cent. 2018 has firmly started on a positive note for us. This is why we at Honda are delighted that ever highest number of customers purchased a Honda two-wheeler in the single day of Akshay Tritiya."

From the company's scooter line up it was the Activa that led the strong sales on the day of Akshay Tritiya, while the top-selling motorcycle from the company was the Honda CB Shine. HMSI also mentions that the collective sales of the company's entry-level 110 cc motorcycles, the 'Dream series', which includes the CD 110 Dream, Dream Neo and Dream Yuga, grew by over 300 per cent.

The single-day record sales follows the company's impressive sales performance for the 2017-18 financial year, during which Honda 2Wheelers sold over 6 million vehicles in India, with an increment of 1 million in volumes. The two-wheeler maker introduced four new products in the last fiscal including the Honda Cliq entry-level scooter, Africa Twin ADV, Grazia scooter, and the recently announced X-Blade 160 commuter motorcycle.

