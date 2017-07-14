Honda's New 1-Litre Engine To Use BorgWarner's Wastegate Turbocharger

Honda Car is currently working on a new 1-litre turbo petrol engine and it has been reported that the company will be using BorgWarner's Compact Wastegate Turbocharger for the motor. Honda's new three-cylinder 1-liter gasoline direct-injected engine is the same petrol engine that was initially available in the Civic sold in Asia and Europe. BorgWarner claims that the addition of the new turbocharger will improve the engine efficiency and boosts performance as well, taking the overall power output to 127 bhp. In addition, it improves fuel economy while providing excellent torque characteristics over the entire engine speed range.

BorgWarner Inc. is a leading global component manufacturer which has been offering technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles for several automakers across the world. As for the company's B01 turbocharger, which will be used in the new Honda engine, is claimed to come in a compact, robust design with low noise, vibration and harshness and can function on low viscosity oil. The advanced materials gone into the making of this new engine can withstand exhaust temperatures up to 950 degrees Celsius and rotational speeds of up to 285,000 rpm.

BorgWarner's B01 turbocharger is compact and robust

Furthermore, the turbocharger is also claimed to offer a wider performance range thanks to the low-inertia turbine wheel, while optimised harnessing of exhaust gas pulsation offers fast response at low engine speeds. The rapid activation of the catalytic converter during cold starts significantly reduces emissions.

Talking about the B01 turbocharger, Frédéric Lissalde, President and General Manager, BorgWarner Turbo Systems said "Designed for powerful, downsized engines, BorgWarner's wastegate turbocharger combines high power density and excellent response in an extremely compact package. BorgWarner's first global development with Honda reflects our strong reputation as a leading supplier of advanced turbocharging technologies and supports our growth in Asia and around the world."

Honda Global hasn't released its official statement on the matter yet so we'll have to wait a bit more to know which models or markets will be getting this new turbo petrol engine. Having said that, the chances of India being one of these markets seems a bit unlikely right now.