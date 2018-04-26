Honda's Everus EV Concept Previews New Model For China

The company is planning to present more than 20 new electrified models before the end of 2025.

Honda and its Chinese partner GAC have launched the new brand Everus in China and with it also previewed its first mass-production EV model to be exclusively sold in China. The new EV model is scheduled to go on sale before the end of this year. No details were released but from what we can see, the concept is based on the Honda HR-V subcompact crossover SUV. The body matches the HR-V's although the front section of the car has received a thorough makeover making it look a little more unique.

Honda is planning to utilize this EV model also as a "shared EV" through the car sharing service offered by Reachstar, a car sharing company based in China, in which Honda announced last year it would make a capital investment.

However, China isn't the only main market for Honda electric cars as the company has launched the Clarity Electric in the United States last year while the production version of the Urban EV concept will hit the European markets by next year. The company has no plans to launch any electric cars in India. The company is planning to present more than 20 new electrified models before the end of 2025.

