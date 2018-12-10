Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776

New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At ₹ 87,776

The Honda X-Blade was first launched in March 2018 and has been the only all-new motorcycle from Honda this year.

The X-Blade ABS is Rs. 8,000 more expensive than the standard X-Blade model

Highlights

  • Apart from the addition of ABS, the bike stays the same
  • The X-Blade ABS is about Rs. 8,000 more expensive than the std model
  • The X-Blade has been the only new model launch from HMSI this year

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the ABS equipped variant of the X-Blade in India at a price of ₹ 87,776 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda X-Blade was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and was launched in subsequent months. The new Honda X-Blade shares its underpinning with the Honda CB Hornet 160R and has a new and sharp design language along with an all-LED headlamp cluster. Also, the colour strips on the wheel rims and the front fork cover are now offered as standard fitment on the motorcycle. The ABS on the Honda X-Blade is a single-channel unit, working only on the front wheel. The Honda X-Blade ABS is about ₹ 8,000 more expensive than the standard model, which is priced at ₹ 79,768.

Also Read: Honda X-Blade First Ride Review

Honda X-Blade

84,606 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

honda x blade(The Honda X-Blade was launched in March 2018)

Commenting on the launch, Minoru Kato, President and CEO - Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. "Strengthening our position in 150-180cc motorcycle segment, the X-Blade defines advanced styling and superior technology for the young enthusiast. We are determined to transform the way India rides on two wheels with new innovative products and advanced technology."

Also Read: Honda X-Blade: All You Need To Know

0 Comments

The Honda X-Blade gets a 162.71 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 13.93 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 13.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Apart from the addition of ABS and a couple of cosmetic updates, there are no other updates on the Honda X-Blade. The bike also gets sharply designed grab rails, a rear tyre hugger, and dual-outlet muffler with a chrome tip and the matte black side panels all add to the sporty look of the bike. Honda offers the X-Blade in 5 colours which are Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.

