Honda WR-V Receives In 18,000 Bookings Since Launch

The Honda WR-V was a car launched to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the interest in this car is surely growing. The company has said that the WR-V has garnered 18,000 bookings since its launch in India in March this year. The company has sold around 9919 units of the car already and in June will cross the 10,000 mark for sure. The WR-V is a product that has been manufactured and developed in India while inputs were taken from the company's global R&D team too and India was the place for the global launch as also production. It was therefore a big deal for Honda India to make this car.

Honda WR-V 8.71 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The WRV comes in both petrol and diesel guise powered by a 1.2 litre i-VTEC and a 1.5 litre i-DTEC engine. The petrol motor makes 89 bhp and 110 Nm of torque but the engine has been tuned for efficiency and hence, though it has enough power, the car doesn't feel as powerful. The diesel is the better of the two as it offers both power and good fuel efficiency. We've said this even in our review, that the WR-V is spacious and comes with a whole bunch of features.

You get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with optional Wi-Fi for internet support, cruise control, engine start-stop button, and a multifunctional steering wheel along with a segment-first electric sunroof. It also gets some class-leading safety features like ABS with EBD and Dual airbags which are part of standard equipment.

What is worrying though, is that the sales in May 2017 have fallen below the 3000 mark and though that doesn't warrant the panic button to be pressed, it might just be a red flag for Honda. We'll have to see how the WR-V does in the coming months but from the bookings received by the company, it looks like the interest in the car hasn't diminished yet.