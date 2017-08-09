New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Unveils CB190X Adventure Bike In China

Honda-Wuyang has unveiled the CB190X in China. It is a sub 200 cc adventure bike, which is based on the Honda CB190R, a popular naked bike in China. Oh! And it is highly unlikely that this will ever come to India.

Highlights

  • Honda CB190X gets a 184 cc single-cylinder engine making 15.4 bhp
  • It gets a few off-road specific equipment as well
  • It will not come to India

That's true! Honda has unveiled a 200 cc adventure motorcycle which goes by the name of CB190X. it is a product of the Honda-Wuyang joint venture which recently completed 25 years of existence. A few days ago, we had said that Honda had patented a design for a small displacement adventure motorcycle and now the company has taken the wraps off the bike at an event in China. The Honda CB190X is based on the popular Honda CB190R, which is a sub 200 cc naked bike on sale in China.

Honda

Honda Bikes
honda cb190x(Honda CB190X unveiled in China)

The bike sure looks good with adventure styling bits such as a beak-like protrusion below the headlamp, wind-screen, engine guard, grab rails, crash protection around the engine and so on. From the looks of it, the bike also seems to get long travel suspension as well. As far as the engine is concerned, the CB190X gets a 184 cc motor single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled and fuel-injected. The engine makes around 15.4 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm.
Also Read: Honda Planning Small Adventure Bike

honda cb190x(Honda CB190X unveiled in China)

The interesting part is that Wuyang-Honda already sells a similar model in China, which is the CBF190X Fight Hawk. The Fight Hawk is also based on the CB190R but gets a little less off-road kit than the newly unveiled CB190X.

We do not believe that Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India will ever bring this bike to India, but if they actually do, Honda just might have a winner on its hands. A sub 200 cc adventure bike for India does looks like a tasty proposition. Keep your fingers crossed!

Source: Visordown.com

