Honda Two-Wheelers Cross 60 Lakh Sales In North India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has achieved another sales milestone, with customers in north India crossing the 60 lakh sales mark in the company's 18th year of operations. The 60,00,000 sales milestone has been driven by demand for Honda two-wheelers in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and in Delhi and Chandigarh. For Honda, the first 10 lakh customers were added in the initial 9 years (from 2001 to 2010), but the next 50 lakh Honda customers took the same duration (2010-2019). The most recent 10 lakh Honda customers were added in a little over a year.

"We are honoured by the trust and love that 60 lakh customers have conferred to brand Honda in North India. Honda is committed towards bringing joy of riding to its customers by fulfilling their ever-growing demand. We thank our valued customers specially in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, & Chandigarh for making Honda their first choice.* Today we are servicing our Customers through over 1000 touchpoints in northern region," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

The Honda Activa range is the most popular model among scooters in India. Honda has a 125 cc version of the Activa as well.

According to a press release by HMSI, one of the major highlights in the rapid sales increase in the region is due to the growing acceptance of scooters. In the year 2006-07, scooters contributed only 7 per cent to overall two-wheeler sales, while currently, one in every three customers is buying a scooter in north India. Factors like improving roads, faster expansion of road network in rural areas, and more women joining the workforce has led to the growing demand for scooters, as well as increasing demand for a unisex two-wheeler that fulfils the need of every family member.

Honda currently has seven scooters in its two-wheeler line-up, including the Activa 5G, Activa 125, Aviator, Activa-i, Cliq, Dio and Grazia. The Honda Activa is not just the largest selling scooter in the country, but has time and again been the largest selling two-wheeler as well, surpassing Hero MotoCorp's bestselling Splendor motorcycle.

