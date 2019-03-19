New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Two-Wheelers Cross 60 Lakh Sales In North India

Honda added 50 lakh customers in the region in just nine years, spanning 2010 to 2019. The Honda Activa is one of the largest selling two-wheelers in the country right now.

View Photos
Honda scooters drive two-wheeler growth in north India

Highlights

  • The most recent 10 lakh customers were added in just 1.4 years
  • Every second scooters sold in North India is a Honda scooter
  • 50 lakh Honda customers were added in nine years (2010-2019)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has achieved another sales milestone, with customers in north India crossing the 60 lakh sales mark in the company's 18th year of operations. The 60,00,000 sales milestone has been driven by demand for Honda two-wheelers in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and in Delhi and Chandigarh. For Honda, the first 10 lakh customers were added in the initial 9 years (from 2001 to 2010), but the next 50 lakh Honda customers took the same duration (2010-2019). The most recent 10 lakh Honda customers were added in a little over a year.

Also Read: Honda Scooters Power Two-Wheeler Sales In Central India

Honda

Honda Bikes

CB Shine SP

X-Blade

Activa 5G

CB Hornet 160R

Livo

CB Shine

CB Unicorn 160

CB Unicorn 150

Navi

Dio

Activa 125

CBR 250R

Dream Yuga

Grazia

CD 110 Dream

Aviator

Activa i

CB300R

Gold Wing

Cliq

CBR 1000RR

Dream Neo

CBR 650F

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

"We are honoured by the trust and love that 60 lakh customers have conferred to brand Honda in North India. Honda is committed towards bringing joy of riding to its customers by fulfilling their ever-growing demand. We thank our valued customers specially in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, & Chandigarh for making Honda their first choice.* Today we are servicing our Customers through over 1000 touchpoints in northern region," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

2018 honda activa 125

The Honda Activa range is the most popular model among scooters in India. Honda has a 125 cc version of the Activa as well.

According to a press release by HMSI, one of the major highlights in the rapid sales increase in the region is due to the growing acceptance of scooters. In the year 2006-07, scooters contributed only 7 per cent to overall two-wheeler sales, while currently, one in every three customers is buying a scooter in north India. Factors like improving roads, faster expansion of road network in rural areas, and more women joining the workforce has led to the growing demand for scooters, as well as increasing demand for a unisex two-wheeler that fulfils the need of every family member.

0 Comments

Honda currently has seven scooters in its two-wheeler line-up, including the Activa 5G, Activa 125, Aviator, Activa-i, Cliq, Dio and Grazia. The Honda Activa is not just the largest selling scooter in the country, but has time and again been the largest selling two-wheeler as well, surpassing Hero MotoCorp's bestselling Splendor motorcycle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda CB Shine SP with Immediate Rivals

Honda CB Shine SP
Honda
CB Shine SP
Hero Achiever
Hero
Achiever
Hero Glamour Fi
Hero
Glamour Fi
Bajaj V15
Bajaj
V15
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj
Pulsar 150
Yamaha SZ RR V2.0
Yamaha
SZ RR V2.0
Hero Glamour
Hero
Glamour
Hero Glamour 125
Hero
Glamour 125
Bajaj V12
Bajaj
V12
Hero Super Splendor
Hero
Super Splendor
TAGS :
Honda sales Honda two-wheeler sales Honda Scooter sales

Latest News

Ather Energy Announces Strategic Tie-Up With Godrej Nature's Basket
Ather Energy Announces Strategic Tie-Up With Godrej Nature's Basket
Honda Two-Wheelers Cross 60 Lakh Sales In North India
Honda Two-Wheelers Cross 60 Lakh Sales In North India
U.S. States Probing Hyundai, Kia Over Vehicle Fires: Connecticut AG
U.S. States Probing Hyundai, Kia Over Vehicle Fires: Connecticut AG
Hyundai, Kia Invest $300 Million In Mobility Service Provider Ola
Hyundai, Kia Invest $300 Million In Mobility Service Provider Ola
India-Bound MG Hector Spotted In London; SUV Fully Uncovered
India-Bound MG Hector Spotted In London; SUV Fully Uncovered
TVS Young Media Racer Program 3.0 - Learning Basics Of Track Riding
TVS Young Media Racer Program 3.0 - Learning Basics Of Track Riding
Google Maps Now Displays Speed Cameras In India
Google Maps Now Displays Speed Cameras In India
BMW India Launches Joy Rewards After-Sales Program
BMW India Launches Joy Rewards After-Sales Program
Porsche Sales Increase By 4% Worldwide In FY 2018-19
Porsche Sales Increase By 4% Worldwide In FY 2018-19
Next James Bond Movie Could Feature An Electric Aston Martin
Next James Bond Movie Could Feature An Electric Aston Martin
Kia SP2i Concept Based Production SUV Spotted Testing In India
Kia SP2i Concept Based Production SUV Spotted Testing In India
Renault-Nissan Must Streamline Decision-Making: Renault Chairman
Renault-Nissan Must Streamline Decision-Making: Renault Chairman
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Skoda Octavia Corporate Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 15.49 Lakh
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 52,941
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe i3s

Hero HF Deluxe i3s

₹ 50,528
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.4 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.06 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

₹ 61,186
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 70,452
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 87,178
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 67,372 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda CBR 650F
Honda CBR 650F
₹ 7.82 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.02 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Tata Motors Eyes Entry Hatchback Market Next; Considering Hyundai Santro Rival
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Hero XPulse Spied Testing; Ready For Launch
Hyundai, Kia Invest $300 Million In Mobility Service Provider Ola
Hyundai, Kia Invest $300 Million In Mobility Service Provider Ola
India-Bound MG Hector Spotted In London; SUV Fully Uncovered
India-Bound MG Hector Spotted In London; SUV Fully Uncovered
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities