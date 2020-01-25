Honda Two-Wheelers' BS6 Range Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company has sold over 100,000 units of its BS6 two-wheeler range in the country. The company introduced the Activa 125, its first BS6 compliant offering in September last year and followed it up with the launch of the SP 125 by the end of 2019. The company introduced the much anticipated Honda Activa 6G earlier this month. With production for the Activa 6G already begun, HMSI's BS6 dispatches have crossed the one lakh milestone in a little over four months.

Meanwhile, Honda is readying it's existing two-wheeler range to meet the stringent emission norms by the end of February this year, ahead of April 1, 2020 deadline. While models will be moving to the BS6 era, the manufacturer recently confirmed to carandbike that the Cliq, Navi and the Activa-i will not make the cut, owing to low demand. The Navi though will continue to be exported to Latin America wherein it holds strong sales.

The Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 and the SP 125, all get updated engines with friction reduction technology, fuel-injection, and the new Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech for better power delivery. Honda says that the models not only offer better performance but improved fuel efficiency too with the BS6 versions.

