New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Two-Wheelers' BS6 Range Sales Cross 1 Lakh Units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has dispatched over 100,000 units collectively of the Activa 125, SP 125 and the newly launched Activa 6G in the past four months.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

Highlights

  • Honda has 3 BS6 compliant models in its portfolio
  • These are the Honda Activa 125, Activa 6G and the SP 125
  • Honda Cliq, Navi and the Activa-i will be axed from the line-up

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company has sold over 100,000 units of its BS6 two-wheeler range in the country. The company introduced the Activa 125, its first BS6 compliant offering in September last year and followed it up with the launch of the SP 125 by the end of 2019. The company introduced the much anticipated Honda Activa 6G earlier this month. With production for the Activa 6G already begun, HMSI's BS6 dispatches have crossed the one lakh milestone in a little over four months. 

l488nsrk

(The Honda SP 125 offers a sense of premium-ness to the 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment, and justifies the price hike with new features and a BS6 engine)

Honda

Honda Bikes

SP 125

Activa 5G

CB Shine

CB Hornet 160R

CB Shine SP

CB Unicorn 150

Dio

X-Blade

Livo

Activa 125

CB Unicorn 160

CBR 250R

Activa 6G

CD 110 Dream

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Aviator

Gold Wing

Activa 125 FI

CBR 1000RR

CB300R

Dream Neo

CBR650R

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

Meanwhile, Honda is readying it's existing two-wheeler range to meet the stringent emission norms by the end of February this year, ahead of April 1, 2020 deadline. While models will be moving to the BS6 era, the manufacturer recently confirmed to carandbike that the Cliq, Navi and the Activa-i will not make the cut, owing to low demand. The Navi though will continue to be exported to Latin America wherein it holds strong sales.

0 Comments

The Honda Activa 6G, Activa 125 and the SP 125, all get updated engines with friction reduction technology, fuel-injection, and the new Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech for better power delivery. Honda says that the models not only offer better performance but improved fuel efficiency too with the BS6 versions.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda SP 125 with Immediate Rivals

Honda SP 125
Honda
SP 125

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125
₹ 80,348 - 84,787 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 64,698 - 70,667 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
₹ 70,846 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 72,388 - 79,788 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
BS6 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Prices Revealed; Bookings Begin
BS6 Royal Enfield 650 Twins Prices Revealed; Bookings Begin
Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.2 Crore
Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 8.2 Crore
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda SP 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda SP 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities