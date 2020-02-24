New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Two-Wheelers Announces Service Campaign For BS6 Activa 125

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a service campaign for its BS6 Honda Activa 125 over replacement of cooling fan cover and oil gauge.

The total time taken for replacement of the oil gauge and cooling fan cover will be 30 minutes

Highlights

  • Honda is calling it a service campaign and not a recall
  • The oil gauge & the cooling fan cover will be replaced free of cost
  • The Activa 125 is Honda's first BS6 compliant scooter

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a service campaign for the BS6 Honda Activa 125. The company will be replacing the oil gauge and the cooling fan cover on all BS6 Activa 125 models sold in India. Customers who own the BS6 Honda Activa 125 can log on to the company website and enter the VIN (vehicle identification number) of their scooter to check whether their scooter is a part of the recall campaign or not. Honda says that it is a proactive measure and not a recall, and is being done only to increase the quality of the product and will be done free of cost. The total time taken for replacing the two parts is 30 minutes.

Also Read: BS6 Honda Activa 125 Review

Honda Activa 125

63,745 * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Activa 125

ndtrq1gs

(The prices for the Activa 125 BS6 start at ₹ 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

The Honda Activa 125 BS6 was the first BS6 model to be launched by the company and it gets a complete update with a fuel-injected 124 cc engine as well as new features and cosmetic updates. On the features front, the new Honda Activa 125 FI gets a new multi-function ignition key, that also gets the steering lock, remote operation for underseat hatch operation, as well as remote operation for the external fuel filler lid. The part-analogue, part-digital speedometer is also new and comes with a long list of features, including instantaneous fuel economy readings, average fuel economy as well as distance to empty readings.

Also Read: BS6 Honda Activa 125 Variants Explained

0 Comments

The 124 cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected engine of the new Activa 125 puts out 8.2 bhp of power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. Honda says the new engine is more refined and smooth in operation. The new Honda Activa 125 BS6 is available in a choice of three variants. Prices for the new Honda Activa 125 FI begin at ₹ 67,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the standard variant, ₹ 70,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the alloy wheel variant, and ₹ 74,490 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the deluxe variant.

