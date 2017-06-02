Honda Two-Wheeler Sales Grow By 23 Per cent In May 2017

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) Pvt Ltd sold over 5 lakh two-wheelers in May 2017. This is the second month in a row, Honda has posted sales of over 5 lakh units. In all, Honda sold a total of 5,37,035 units in May 2017, compared to 4,36,328 units in May 2016, growing by over 23 per cent. Scooter sales alone grew 24 per cent, selling 3,34,165 scooters in May 2017, compared to 2,68,429 scooters sold in May 2016. In comparison, the overall two-wheeler industry grew by just 11 per cent in May.

Honda's motorcycle sales also posted robust 20 per cent growth. HMSI consolidated its position as the No. 2 brand in domestic motorcycle segment, with 1,47,431 units sold in May 2017, compared to 1,76,216 motorcycles sold in May 2016.

The \CB Shine remains one of Honda's top sellers

"Honda continues to outpace the two-wheeler industry growth growing nearly three times that of the industry in April-May 2017. Increased acceptance of Honda's newly launched motorcycles has resulted in Honda maintaining its No. 2 position in the motorcycle segment for second month in a row. Overall, the two-wheeler industry has once again bounced back to double digit growth after six months indicating early signs of recovery. However, with upcoming GST implementation, industry sentiment is cautiously optimistic," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd.

In exports too, Honda posted 30 per cent growth in May 2016, exporting 26,654 two-wheelers, compared to 20,648 two-wheelers in the same month a year ago. Honda now has a market share of 30 per cent in the domestic two-wheeler market.