New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda To Showcase Safety And Driver Assist Technology At ITS World Congress

Honda will showcase a its Honda Sensing technology which is a safety and driver-assistive system which includes various functions such as a Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) .

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Honda's booth at ITS World Congress 2019 will showcase these technologies

Honda Motor Company will be showcasing a whole bunch of its safety and driver-assistive technologies and V2X (vehicle-to-vehicle / vehicle-to-infrastructure) technologies at the 26th Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress 2019 in Singapore. The World Congress kick starts from October 21, 2019. Honda will showcase a its Honda Sensing technology which is a safety and driver-assistive system which includes various functions such as a Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) system and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) .

It will also showcase the Safe Swarm technology concept which is aimed at realising safe and smooth traffic flow through vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure data sharing. For instance, Safe Swarm enables drivers to avoid collisions when they enter intersections with poor visibility and prevents traffic congestion by assisting drivers to merge and change lanes at the appropriate speed and timing.

Honda

Honda Bikes

Activa 5G

CB Shine SP

CB Shine

CB Hornet 160R

Activa 125

Livo

Dio

X-Blade

CB Unicorn 150

CD 110 Dream

CB Unicorn 160

CBR 250R

Grazia

Dream Yuga

Activa i

Navi

Aviator

Activa 125 FI

Dream Neo

Cliq

CB300R

Gold Wing

CBR 1000RR

CBR650R

Africa Twin

CB 1000R

CB1000R Plus

Honda is also looking to provide data service for vehicles equipped with Honda Mobile Power Pack. By collecting data from Honda's portable and swappable battery, Honda Mobile Power Pack, the service provides users, via dedicated smartphone app, with information about the locations of battery swapping stations where fully-charged Mobile Power Packs are available.

Safety of the vehicle too is at the very top of the company's agenda and this is where motorcycle theft deterrent system based on digital terrestrial broadcasting carrier will come in handy. Using a carrier wave for digital terrestrial broadcasting, the system sends the ID of the Bluetooth tags attached to stolen motorcycles to the participating vehicles on the road. When participating vehicles detect the tags in question, they send location information to the system, which will work as a deterrent against motorcycle theft.

0 Comments

Finally, Honda will also showcase the elderly and children tracking system which is a communication device mounted on vehicles on the road and street lights tracks Bluetooth tags held by elderly and children and notifies respective family members of location information.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda Activa 5G with Immediate Rivals

Honda Activa 5G
Honda
Activa 5G

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 66,485 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 70,452 - 75,183 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 72,869 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 54,941 - 57,055 *
Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 - 96,907 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 79,729 - 88,423 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 54,163 - 55,990 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI
₹ 72,388 - 79,788 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R
₹ 2.6 Lakh *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 29.56 Lakh *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
₹ 8.28 Lakh *
Honda Africa Twin
Honda Africa Twin
₹ 14.42 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus
₹ 15.45 Lakh *
View More
Offer
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities