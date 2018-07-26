Honda To Introduce Two New 650 cc Bikes

Honda may introduce two new 650 cc motorcycles, including a new iteration of the Honda Hornet, the original 600 cc naked which has been quite popular in Europe and America. In an interview to French magazine, Moto Revue, Fabrice Recoque, director of the motorcycle division of Honda France has confirmed that Honda will be introducing two new middleweight models, possibly around 650 cc. While Recoque hasn't shared any details of what the bikes will be called, he has said in so many words, that one of the bikes could possibly be a new version of the middleweight Honda Hornet.

To a question if Honda has dropped the idea of bringing back the Hornet, Recoque denied it and said instead that two new middleweight bikes will be launched soon, without confirming if it will be called the Hornet.

"Our roadster strategy will be established in two phases," he said. "Medium term we will have a new bike which will be about 650 cc and that will be presented in the coming months. I cannot say more about this. That bike will be followed by another new bike, this one will be more volume-oriented and we have already started work on it, but it's not for now."

On being asked if one of the new bikes will rival the Yamaha MT-07, Recoque said that the new bikes will be different, both aesthetically, and in pricing.

"Our strategy will not be to attack the MT-07 with the same style or a similar price. We will propose a very different motorcycle with a unique style and very different positioning. It will probably be a bit more expensive but also very different and slightly off the competition."

(One of the new bikes could be an updated CB650F with new design and even an updated engine)

The new bikes are expected to be presented at the EICMA show in Milan in November this year, possibly as advanced prototypes, to be launched as 2019 model year models.

The Honda CB600F Hornet was introduced for Europe in 1998, and the same model continued with updates till 2011, in various markets around the world. Currently, Honda has a middleweight naked bike in its portfolio, the Honda CB650F which is not yet offered on sale in India. For 2019, the Honda CB650F could receive a comprehensive update, and this could be one of the new models which will be showcased at the EICMA show in November.

