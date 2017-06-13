Honda Teases 10th Generation Accord; Launch Later In The Year

Honda has officially teased the next-generation Accord which will be launched later this year. The company says that the 10th generation Accord will be completely re-designed and re-engineered. Th new design was done from the scratch and the car will have a more aggressive stance and sharper body proportions in comparison to the current car. The heavily camouflaged photograph is making it difficult for us to gauge any changes to the exterior of the Accord. The overall appearance of the car will be wider and lower with an athletic looking body.

(The 10th generation Honda Accord will have a 10-speed automatic gearbox as an option)

"With three advanced new powertrains, the tenth-generation Accord will be the most fun-to-drive, refined and fuel-efficient Accord yet,"said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president and general manager of America Honda Motor Co., Inc. "Just as the new Honda Civic injected new energy into the compact car segment, we expect this all-new 2018 Accord will make people rethink the midsize sedan."

(There will be two turbo-charged engines and a hybrid engine on offer)

The two new turbo-charged engines on the 2018 Honda Accord will be a 1.5-litre unit and a 2.0-litre unit (which is the same as the one seen on the Civic Type R). The 1.5-litre unit could be specified with either a regular CVT or a sporty 6-speed manual transmission. Also, the 2.0-litre unit will have an industry first 10-speed automatic gearbox along with a 6-speed manual transmission as an option. The third engine option on the new-gen Accord will be the one with Honda's two-motor hybrid technology.

The new Accord will be launched in USA first and will be manufactured at Honda's facilities in Ohio and Georgia. The company had also announced an investment of $149 million at these two plants in order to facilitate manufacturing of the new Accord. Honda has said that it will reveal more details such as features, specifications etc. in the coming weeks. We do not quite see this model coming to India in the near future.