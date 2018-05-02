Honda Starts Production Of The New-Gen Amaze In India

Honda Cars India has commenced the production of the second generation Amaze. The car is being manufactured at the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan. India is the first country to manufacture and launch this new model. The new Amaze is scheduled to be launched on May 16. Deliveries of the model will begin immediately after its launch.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "We are delighted to announce the beginning of production of all - new Honda Amaze. This model will be a game changer for Honda Cars India - both in terms of boosting our business and further strengthening our model-lineup with advanced technology. The 2nd Generation Amaze has received excellent response from customers since its world premiere at the Auto Expo. As a special gesture to the customers who are booking the car even before knowing the price and variant details, we have decided to offer a special introductory price for the initial 20,000 bookings."

The Amaze is built on an all-new platform incorporating Honda's advanced engineering prowess and expertise in research and development. The Amaze will also come with a diesel CVT for the very first time. The company is bringing in a whole bunch of new features into the car and the engines too have been tuned for better performance as also mileage. But the biggest change however is in the feature list and that's where the Honda Amaze will differ when compared to its rivals. It will come with rear parking sensors, rear camera, and a new set of alloy wheels. The cabin too is all new and we'll see the new-gen Amaze come with the Digipad 2.0 and it will come with Apple CarPlay as also Android Auto. There's a multi-function steering wheel too as also automatic climate control.

The Amaze will also come with cruise control and on the petrol automatic there will be paddle shifters on offer. Adding to the convenience is a Push button Start/Stop button.

