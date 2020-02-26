New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Sells Over 3 Lakh BS6 Two-Wheelers In India; Completes Transition To BS6 Production

Currently, Honda offers 5 BS6 compliant models - the Activa 125, Activa 6G, and Dio scooters, along with the Shine and SP 125 motorcycles. Also, all its four factories in India have completed 100 per cent transition to BS6 production.

The Honda Activa 125 was the first model from the company to make the shift to BS6 in September 2019

Highlights

  • Honda sells over 3 lakh BS6 two-wheelers in India
  • Completes transition to 100% BS-VI production
  • Offers 5 BS6 models - Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio and Shine

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced selling over 3 lakh BS6 compliant vehicles in India, in the last 5 months. The company began selling BS6 models in India in September 2019, with the Activa 125, and currently, it offers five BS6 compliant models - the Activa 125, Activa 6G, and Dio scooters, along with the Shine and SP 125 motorcycles. Furthermore, Honda Two-Wheelers has also announced that all its four factories in India have completed 100 per cent transition to BS6 production, a month before the official deadline of April 1, 2020.

The Honda Activa 125 was the first BS6 model from the company and it was launched in September 2019

Talking about the sales milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, "Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to lead the BS6 transition almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Over 3 lakh customers are now experiencing 'A Quiet Revolution' led by Honda's advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up."

8b48jg1c

The Honda SP 125 was the first BS6 motorcycle to be launched by the company in India

The Honda Activa 125 was the first model to make the shift to BS6 in September 2019, with 5 new features like - side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, digital analogue meter, integrated dual function switch & external fuel lid, Idling Stop System, front glove box for more storage. It was followed by the company first BS6 motorcycle, the SP 125 in November 2019 which also came with a set of new features like - full digital console showing distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, and real-time fuel efficiency. The bike also got LED headlamp, engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam/passing switch, eco indicator, and gear position indicator.

Also Read: 2020 Honda Activa 6G Review

ms0evn4g

The new Activa 6G is longer by 72 mm, while the wheelbase has been extended by 22 mm

In January 2020 the company launched the Honda Activa 6G, which shared its features with the Activa 125 and additionally offered new telescopic front suspension and 3-step adjustable rear suspension. In February 2020, Honda introduced the new Dio and Spine BS6 models, also came with some of the new features that the aforementioned models received.

0tgk2r5

With the upgrade to BS6, the Honda Shine now offers 14 more fuel efficiency

0 Comments

All BS6 compliant models sold by Honda comes with the company's Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology, which features the new ACG Starter motor that reduced frictional losses with Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-Fi). With the new technology, the vehicles have also seen a boost in fuel economy, witnessing a bump of 10 per cent in the Activa 6G, and 16 per cent in the SP 125. The same is 13 per cent for the Activa 125 and 14 per cent for the Shine BS6.

