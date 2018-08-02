Honda Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Amaze In July 2018

We first caught a glimpse of the new generation Honda Amaze at the 2018 Auto Expo and the company promised that the car will be launched soon. In May 2018, the company finally launched the car and it came at a very competitive price of ₹ 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi. The new generation subcompact sedan came with a whole bunch of new features, a new design and of course a diesel automatic. The Amaze was a success when it was first launched in India and it continues its good run with the new generation.

Honda sold 9103 units of the Amaze in June 2018, though this number was lower than the 9789 units which it managed to sell in May 2018 overtaking the popular Honda City as Honda India's largest selling offering in India. It's done better in July though as the company sold a record 10,180 units thus garnering the highest ever monthly sales for a single model in the company's history in India.

It's good to see a strong performance from the Amaze considering that the segment leader - the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been a runaway success ever since its launch last year. The new Honda Amaze is primarily offered in four variants - E, S, V, and VX, which are further segmented into 12 iterations based on engine and transmission options. The car continues to rivals the likes of Volkswagen Ameo, Ford Aspire, Hyundai Xcent, and most importantly, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

In terms of exterior design, the Honda Amaze is completely different as compared to the first generation. While the design is a little conservative, buyers might appreciate the balanced look the new car has. While you do get features like daytime running lights or 15-inch alloy wheels on the top of the line variant, the Amaze loses out on the likes of LED headlamps or even projector headlamps.

The new generation Honda Amaze now comes with Apple Carplay and Android Auto

Inside it now gets a larger 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, called Digipad-2 with both Apple Carplay and Android Auto. It also gets a start-stop button, automatic climate control and as we mentioned earlier, the CVT variants get paddle shifters too. There is also more space in the cabin as compared to earlier and that is mainly due to a longer wheelbase. The new Honda Amaze also gets a fold-down central armrest for the rear passengers and rear AC vents.

Under the hood, the petrol-powered Honda Amaze gets a 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine that makes 89 bhp of peak power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 7-step CVT automatic. The CVT also gets paddle shifters - a first-in-class feature in this segment. Fuel economy ratings for the petrol manual are at 19.5 kmpl while the CVT petrol is rated at 19 kmpl according to ARAI test figures.

