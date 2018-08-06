Honda Sells 100 Units Of Made-In-India Africa Twin

Ever since its launch in 2017, the Honda Africa Twin has done decently in the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment in India. And now, in one year since its launch, Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has sold over 100 units of the Africa Twin which have been made (assembled) in India. Honda launched the 2018 model of the Africa Twin, with subtle updates, in India in June 2018 and now the deliveries for the same has begun across 22 Honda Wing World Motorcycle dealerships in the country. Honda also conducted an anniversary ride for the Africa Twin customers.

Honda also announced the winners of 'MotoGP live' lucky draw for Africa Twin customers which started a few weeks ago. Few lucky customers will get an opportunity to watch the MotoGP race live in Malaysia in 2018.

Speaking on the success of Africa Twin, Mr. Minoru Kato, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said "The mighty Africa Twin has always been high on demand by adventure-seekers. This tribe is growing with many more enthusiasts waiting to own the extreme machine. With Africa Twin entering another year in India, we are giving the golden opportunity to our lucky winners to experience the racing DNA of Honda live at the MotoGP in Malaysia."

The 2018 model of the Africa Twin was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo and had updated features such as throttle-by-wire, 3 riding modes, 7-step Selectable Torque Control instead of the 3-step HSTC that was found on the earlier Africa Twin model. Also, there have been some mechanical changes such as a lighter balancer shaft, a thermostat being fitted into the cylinder head, a new and lighter lithium-ion battery and self-cancelling indicators along with re-designed footpegs. The engine also gets updates such as a new airbox and exhaust workings which offers better mid-range and a meatier exhaust note.

The Honda Africa Twin gets the same 998 cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine which makes 89 bhp and 93.1 Nm of peak torque. As always, the Africa Twin gets a dual clutch automatic gearbox with no option for a manual gearbox. The 2018 Honda Africa Twin is priced at ₹ 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be available only in one colour, which is GP Red.

