Honda Reveals Fireblade SP Custom Concept For Suzuka 8-Hours Endurance Race

Honda is all set to participate in the Suzuka 8-Hour Endurance race with the stunning CBR1000RR Fireblade SP Custom Concept.

Honda is also offering a road-going version of the Suzuka Fireblade SP Custom Concept

  • This is based on the 2018 CBR1000RR Fireblade SP model
  • Honda has prioritised winning the Suzuka 8-Hours Endurance race
  • Honda will be selling a road replica of the race bike, only in Japan

Honda Two Wheeler has put in a factory racing team in a domestic race for over 10 years now. This means that Honda hasn't had a factory racing team for any Japanese racing series. But now, the company would like to change the status quo and put together a new team for the Japanese Super Bike series and the Suzuka 8-hour endurance race. Honda is rather keen on winning the Suzuka endurance race and has readied a new race bike for the same. It is based on the 2018 CBR1000RR Fireblade SP and will be piloted by Takumi Takahashi, who has won the Suzuka race multiple times. The best part is, there will also be a road-going version of the Suzuki race bike.

honda cbr1000rr fireblade sp custom concept(Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP Custom Concept)

The CBR1000RR Fireblade SP Custom Concept is already on sale in Japan, and it could make its way to Europe in the near future as well. The engine remains the same as the regular Fireblade SP which means that the custom concept gets a 999 cc four-cylinder engine which makes 189 bhp at 13,000 rpm and has a peak torque rating of 114 Nm at 11,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

honda cbr1000rr fireblade sp custom concept(Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP Custom Concept)

The road-going SP Custom Concept gets the same set of electronics as on the regular Fireblade SP along with a semi-active suspension and a Suzuki paint-scheme, which hits home the purpose of the bike in the first place. Other top-shelf bits include OZ Piega lightweight alloys, GB racing case covers, carbon fibre fender kit, Euro-IV Akrapovic carbon end cans and a Brembo RCS master-cylinder paired to Brembo Monobloc callipers up front. Any chance of it coming to India, we highly doubt!

