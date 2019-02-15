Honda Reveals Cabin Of The EV Prototype

Ahead of its reveal at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Honda has revealed the cabin of the electric vehicle prototype. There's just one interior image but it shows the design direction Honda is going in for. It was back in 2017, that the company first showcased the Urban EV concept and back then it said that the car would enter production. We had a broad smile on our face back then too because, even though the design language was futuristic, it still brought back fond memories of the 1970's Honda Civic.

There's just one image which shows just the dashboard and the steering wheel. The dashboard gets an expansive digital screen on the right and a digital instrument cluster as well which sees the company moving towards the next generation of cars and following its competitor's footsteps to bring in tech-laden cars to the world. It's no surprise that the big digital screen is a touchscreen but there are steering mounted controls too which are likely to give you the option of toggling through the menu on the go.

The design of the Honda Urban EV brings back fond memories of the Civic from the 1970s

From what we can notice, there are two touch screens, one enabled for the driver and the other for the passenger. The uncluttered dashboard looks great and the only buttons that you see there are of the climate control unit. There's no dual-zone climate control system, but below it is something that the new-gen loves, charging points, 2 USB ports and even an HDMI plug-in.

The car will be unveiled that the 2019 Geneva Motor show which kick starts on March 5

