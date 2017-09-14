Honda Racing To Organise A Webinar On Becoming A Racer In India

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has been one of the few two-wheeler manufacturers in India who has actively promoted motorsport in the country. The Honda One Make Race Series has completed 10 years in India and has given the platform to budding racing talent over the years. The company is committed to promote racing to more and more people by way of organising a webinar on Saturday, 16 September, 2017 on Honda Motorsport Racing's website. The session will be held from 11:00am to 12:00pm and will be free of cost.

(Honda One Make Race)

Honda has partnered with Ten10 Racing, its racing partner in India for the same and the webinar will be conducted by Ramji Govindarajan, a former racer and Principal of Ten10 Racing in India. The idea is to share the basics of motorcycle racing in India. The Webinar will cover topics such as racing platforms in India, basic need and necessities to begin racing in India, the risks involved in racing and how to prepare for them, how racing can be developed as a career in India and the very important aspect of sponsorship and finance for racing in India. The Honda Racing Webinar will also have a question and answer session towards the end as well.

Motorcycle racing in India is still at a nascent stage and such initiatives from various two-wheeler manufacturers not only promote two-wheeler racing but encourage talented riders to try their hand at racing in India, the right way.

