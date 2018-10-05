Honda Picks Up 10 North East Teenagers For Racing Academy

Honda has chosen 10 teenagers from North East for a racing talent hunt event to select 20 riders from India for training in their racing academy. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's wholly-owned subsidiary, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is currently organising talent hunt competitions across India to select these 20 riders. The final 10 riders will undergo training in motorcycle racing in association with Ten10 Racing Training Academy. HMSI organised the talent hunt exercise in North East at Aizawl, where 35 riders from across the region in the age group of 13-18 years took part.

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have shortlisted 10 young riders from the talent hunt event in Aizawl, where youths from across North East participated. These youths will be taken to Chennai for the final round in November," HMSI Vice President (Brand and Communication) Prabhu Nagaraj said.

"The shortlisted riders of Aizawl round will be groomed by India's best racing experts in Ten10 Racing Training Academy in the Madras Motor Sports Track. Following this, the best of these young racers from the second test in Chennai track will compete with India's best riders in the Honda Talent Cup at national level," Ten10 Racing Team Proprietor Ramji Govindrajan said.

(The Honda One Make Race has been organised for over a decade now in India)

Through this nation-wide event - IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt - the company aims to identify 20 young riders having the potential to become future Indian icons in global racing. The company has so far completed such talent hunt exercises in three cities - Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. After Aizawl, it will further travel to six other cities - Bhubaneswar, Delhi-NCR, Bhopal, Vadodara, Pune and Coimbatore - to explore the young talented racers of the country. However, riders will undergo a strict and strenuous selection process to make it to the shortlist. The evaluation will include physical fitness, a riding test and interview and counselling sessions with both the rider and his or her parents.

(Racers are provided bikes by Honda to participate in the Honda One Make Race)

Honda has been organising the Honda One Make Race in India from 2008, in an effort to promote motorsports in India. The One Make Race provides a unique opportunity for race enthusiasts to race on the racing circuit with bikes provided by Honda. Honda has already launched the Idemitsu Honda Racing India Team with two Indian racers who will participate in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in the production 250 cc class.

