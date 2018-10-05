New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Picks Up 10 North East Teenagers For Racing Academy

Honda is organising a nationwide talent hunt to select 10 riders and impart them training in racing to become future Indian icons in global racing.

View Photos
Honda is organising a nationwide talent hunt for young racers

Highlights

  • Ten riders from Aizawl have been selected in the first round
  • Honda will select 20 riders from across the country
  • A final list of 10 riders will be trained by Ten10 Racing

Honda has chosen 10 teenagers from North East for a racing talent hunt event to select 20 riders from India for training in their racing academy. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer's wholly-owned subsidiary, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is currently organising talent hunt competitions across India to select these 20 riders. The final 10 riders will undergo training in motorcycle racing in association with Ten10 Racing Training Academy. HMSI organised the talent hunt exercise in North East at Aizawl, where 35 riders from across the region in the age group of 13-18 years took part.

Honda

Honda Bikes

X-Blade

Activa 5G

CB Shine SP

CB Hornet 160R

Livo

CB Unicorn 160

Grazia

CB Shine

Dio

Navi

CBR 250R

Activa 125

CB Unicorn 150

Aviator

CD 110 Dream

Activa i

Dream Yuga

Cliq

Gold Wing

Dream Neo

CBR 1000RR

CBR 650F

CB 1000R

CRF1000L Africa Twin

Also Read: Honda NSF 250R Race Machine To Make India Debut

"It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have shortlisted 10 young riders from the talent hunt event in Aizawl, where youths from across North East participated. These youths will be taken to Chennai for the final round in November," HMSI Vice President (Brand and Communication) Prabhu Nagaraj said.

"The shortlisted riders of Aizawl round will be groomed by India's best racing experts in Ten10 Racing Training Academy in the Madras Motor Sports Track. Following this, the best of these young racers from the second test in Chennai track will compete with India's best riders in the Honda Talent Cup at national level," Ten10 Racing Team Proprietor Ramji Govindrajan said.

honda one make race

(The Honda One Make Race has been organised for over a decade now in India)

Also Read: Honda Announces Team India For Asia Road Racing Championship

Through this nation-wide event - IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt - the company aims to identify 20 young riders having the potential to become future Indian icons in global racing. The company has so far completed such talent hunt exercises in three cities - Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. After Aizawl, it will further travel to six other cities - Bhubaneswar, Delhi-NCR, Bhopal, Vadodara, Pune and Coimbatore - to explore the young talented racers of the country. However, riders will undergo a strict and strenuous selection process to make it to the shortlist. The evaluation will include physical fitness, a riding test and interview and counselling sessions with both the rider and his or her parents.

honda one make race

(Racers are provided bikes by Honda to participate in the Honda One Make Race)

0 Comments

Honda has been organising the Honda One Make Race in India from 2008, in an effort to promote motorsports in India. The One Make Race provides a unique opportunity for race enthusiasts to race on the racing circuit with bikes provided by Honda. Honda has already launched the Idemitsu Honda Racing India Team with two Indian racers who will participate in the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in the production 250 cc class.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Honda X-Blade with Immediate Rivals

Honda X-Blade
Honda
X-Blade
Hero Xtreme Sports
Hero
Xtreme Sports
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS
Apache RTR 160
Yamaha FZ V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ V2.0 FI
Suzuki Gixxer
Suzuki
Gixxer
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI
Yamaha
FZ S V2.0 FI
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda
CB Unicorn 160
Bajaj Pulsar 180
Bajaj
Pulsar 180
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda
CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda
CB Unicorn 150
TAGS :
Honda Honda Motorcycle Scooter India HMSI IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Hunt Idemitsu Honda Team

Latest News

Toyota Announces New Recall Of 2.4 Million Hybrid Cars
Toyota Announces New Recall Of 2.4 Million Hybrid Cars
Honda Picks Up 10 North East Teenagers For Racing Academy
Honda Picks Up 10 North East Teenagers For Racing Academy
Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Live Updates; Images, Specifications, Features
Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Live Updates; Images, Specifications, Features
Tesla Publishes First Quarterly Vehicle Safety Report
Tesla Publishes First Quarterly Vehicle Safety Report
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Ford Aspire Facelift: Key Features Explained In Detail
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot P2X Cafe Racer & Roadster Concepts Revealed
2018 Paris Motor Show: Peugeot P2X Cafe Racer & Roadster Concepts Revealed
TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936
TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936
Intermot 2018: Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Updated
Intermot 2018: Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory Updated
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Toyota Corolla Hybrid Unveiled
2018 Paris Motor Show: New Toyota Corolla Hybrid Unveiled
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS Launched At Rs. 7.46 Lakh
Petrol, Diesel Rates Slashed By Rs. 2.50; Price In Maharashtra And Gujarat Cut By Rs. 5
Petrol, Diesel Rates Slashed By Rs. 2.50; Price In Maharashtra And Gujarat Cut By Rs. 5
Intermot 2018: KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Unveiled
Intermot 2018: KTM 1290 Super Duke GT Unveiled
Honda To Expand Two-Wheeler Production Capacity To 7 Million Units In India By FY2020-21
Honda To Expand Two-Wheeler Production Capacity To 7 Million Units In India By FY2020-21
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
BS-VI Compliant BMW X1 Petrol Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 37.50 Lakh
BS-VI Compliant BMW X1 Petrol Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 37.50 Lakh

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Honda Bikes

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade
₹ 84,606 *
Honda Activa 5G
Honda Activa 5G
₹ 56,766 - 58,738 *
Honda CB Shine SP
Honda CB Shine SP
₹ 66,884 - 71,616 *
Honda CB Hornet 160R
Honda CB Hornet 160R
₹ 91,140 - 99,603 *
Honda Livo
Honda Livo
₹ 60,628 - 63,261 *
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160
₹ 79,908 - 82,497 *
Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia
₹ 63,169 - 67,790 *
Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine
₹ 60,961 - 66,479 *
Honda Dio
Honda Dio
₹ 53,888 - 57,055 *
Honda Navi
Honda Navi
₹ 48,052 *
Honda CBR 250R
Honda CBR 250R
₹ 1.75 - 2.06 Lakh *
Honda Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
₹ 63,745 - 68,382 *
Honda CB Unicorn 150
Honda CB Unicorn 150
₹ 76,161 *
Honda Aviator
Honda Aviator
₹ 59,026 - 63,629 *
Honda CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
₹ 52,138 - 52,445 *
Honda Activa i
Honda Activa i
₹ 53,585 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Cliq
Honda Cliq
₹ 47,185 - 47,715 *
Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
₹ 28.45 - 30.19 Lakh *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR
₹ 17.8 - 22.48 Lakh *
Honda CBR 650F
Honda CBR 650F
₹ 7.82 Lakh *
Honda CB 1000R
Honda CB 1000R
₹ 14.18 Lakh *
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1000L Africa Twin
₹ 14.02 Lakh *
View More
x
Toyota Announces New Recall Of 2.4 Million Hybrid Cars
Toyota Announces New Recall Of 2.4 Million Hybrid Cars
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
TVS Apache 160 4V Crosses 1 Lakh Sales
TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936
TVS Jupiter Grande Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 55,936
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities