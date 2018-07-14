Honda PCX Hybrid To Be Launched In Japan

Honda is getting ready to launch the company's first hybrid scooter, the Honda PCX 125 in Japan. On September 14, 2018, Honda will launch the PCX 125 Hybrid in Japan, and it will be the first mass-produced hybrid scooter in the market. For now, the Honda PCX 125 Hybrid will be sold only in Japan, but it may be introduced in other international markets, including Europe, later. So far, there's no word on if the PCX 125 Hybrid will be introduced in India.

The Honda PCX 125 Hybrid will feature a 125 cc, single-cylinder engine coupled with a 48 V lithium-ion battery. The 0.98 kW (1.3 bhp) electric motor will primarily work during initial acceleration from a standstill, running for up to 4 seconds, before letting the petrol engine take over the job of providing power. The four-stroke engine makes about 12 bhp, and the electric motor adds another 1.5 bhp. The battery charges when the scooter is being ridden, and the scooter's acceleration is expected to be more efficient than the standard Honda PCX.

The PCX 125 Hybrid scooter is expected to get two riding modes - 'D' and 'S', with the 'S' mode allowing riders a bit of extra power when needed. The PCX 125 Hybrid will also receive the Honda Smart Key system which eliminates the need to use a key to start and get the engine running. Overall weight of the hybrid scooter is reported to have increased by 5 kg, than the standard PCX 125. The battery takes over some underseat storage, but Honda claims fuel consumption figures of 50 kmpl from the PCX 125 Hybrid. It's not clear if at all Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will introduce the PCX Hybrid in India. The first lot of 2,000 scooters to be sold in Japan have been manufactured in Vietnam.

