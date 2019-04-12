New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine

Honda may be working on a new cafe racer model inspired by the CBX model from the 1970s, and with an inline six-cylinder 1200 cc engine.

View Photos
Honda has filed patents for a new cafe racer with an inline six-cylinder engine

Highlights

  • Honda files patents for new cafe racer with six-cylinder engine
  • The upcoming model is likely to be powered by a 1200 cc engine
  • The new model is likely to be unveiled as a concept later this year

Honda may be working on an inline six-cylinder motor to be introduced on a neo-retro cafe racer, to be possibly called the Honda CBX 1200. Latest patent images filed by Honda reveal just that - a classic looking cafe racer with a big six-cylinder engine. Judging by the design of the bike in the patent images, the upcoming model, as and when it's introduced, will be a funky looking neo-retro cafe racer motorcycle. And going by Honda's latest Neo Sports Cafe line of models, it could well be another addition to that same family, although all this is conjecture at this point of time. Some reports also indicate that the new model may be called the Honda CBX 1200, and will be a sort of homage to the original Honda CBX 1000 model.

h64t4s1s

The new cafe racer concept is likely to be powered by a 1200 cc, in-line six cylinder engine

A patent filing isn't always indicative of a full-fledged production model, but looking at where Honda has reached with its Nero Sports Café concept to production form, we wouldn't be surprised if this makes it to production sooner than later. More than the funky design though, what is more important is the drivetrain. The patent images reveal a six-cylinder engine, in an in-line format, and liquid-cooled; not unlike Honda's in-line six-cylinder engines from the late 1970s and early '80s, just like the Honda CBX 1000, which was in production from 1978 till 1982.

0 Comments

There's no word on the displacement of the engine, but some reports suggest that it will be a 1200 cc, in-line six-cylinder engine with the exhaust split into three on each side. Honda already has a six-cylinder engine motorcycle in its line-up, in the Honda Gold Wing, but unlike the flat six configuration of the 1800 cc Gold Wing, the new cafe racer concept will not have the same configuration, as seen in the images. Now, Honda has had a track record of introducing some sort of concept model within a few months of filing a patent, so we can hope to see some concept form of the CBX 1200 cafe racer, possibly at one of the motorcycle shows later in the year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Honda CBX 1200 concept Honda cafe racer concept Honda six-cylinder concept

Latest News

Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest
Ducati Announces International Custom Scrambler Contest
Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019
Audi To Showcase AI:Me Concept At The Shanghai Auto Show 2019
Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine
Honda Patents Reveal CBX Concept With Six-Cylinder Engine
Revolt Motors Releases Sketch Of Its Upcoming Smart Motorcycle
Revolt Motors Releases Sketch Of Its Upcoming Smart Motorcycle
Maserati Levante Trofeo India Launch Details Out
Maserati Levante Trofeo India Launch Details Out
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New
2019 Porsche 911: Old vs New
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2019 Range Rover Evoque Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test
Evoke Motorcycles Unveils New Electric Power Cruiser
Evoke Motorcycles Unveils New Electric Power Cruiser
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Gets 4-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
2019 Citroen C5 Aircross Gets 4-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test
New Sketch Shows Hyundai Venue's Dual-Tone Dashboard
New Sketch Shows Hyundai Venue's Dual-Tone Dashboard
Honda Concept Electric Motocross Bike Unveiled
Honda Concept Electric Motocross Bike Unveiled

Latest Cars

8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.73 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Honda models

2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
₹ 21.13 - 26.56 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.51 - 10.47 Lakh *
Honda WR-V
Honda WR-V
₹ 8.97 - 12.46 Lakh *
Honda City
Honda City
₹ 11.08 - 16.67 Lakh *
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
₹ 50.53 Lakh *
Honda Jazz
Honda Jazz
₹ 8.47 - 10.67 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 33.58 - 38.89 Lakh *
Honda BR-V
Honda BR-V
₹ 10.86 - 16.39 Lakh *
View More
x
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
Actor Sanjay Dutt Brings Home New Range Rover
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
TVS Celebrates 25 Years Of The Scooty Brand With 2 New Colours
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Updated With More Safety Features; New Prices Start At Rs. 3.65 Lakh
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Revolt Motors Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing For The First Time
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities