New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Patents CB300R In India

Patenting it in India doesn't necessarily mean that it will come to India, but we are hopeful.

The Honda CB300R was first showcased at 2017 EICMA Show

  • There is no confirmation on whether the bike will actually come to India
  • It gets a 286 cc motor that makes 31 bhp and 27.5 Nm
  • It has already been launched in USA and Europe

It was at EICMA last year that Honda had showcased its new range of CB (Naked sport) motorcycles. All three of them had the same theme of neo-retro design including the Honda CB300R. And now, we have reports suggesting that Honda has patented the CB300R model in India. For a long time now, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has been focussing on mass-market commuter models and scooters. The 200 cc - 500 cc naked sport motorcycle segment in India has been growing at a healthy rate and barring the ageing Honda CBR250R, the company doesn't quite have a model in that range. Of course, if HMSI has actually patented the CB300R for Indian markets, it makes up hopeful and it will be a good addition to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R but it doesn't necessarily mean that the bike will come to India.

Also Read: Will the Honda CB300R Come To India?

2018 honda cb300r(The 2018 Honda CB300R gets a full LCD instrument panel with multiple information display)

The CB300R looks like a scaled down version of the CB1000R and shares the same neo retro design, having a chiselled tank and a round headlamp. It looks quite good and boasts of a long list of premium components and features. Full-LED lighting, digital LCD instrument panel, 41 mm upside down forks, seven-step adjustable rear monoshock, dual-channel ABS with an inertial measurement unit, and a 296 mm front disc with a four-piston caliper on the front wheel and 220 mm rear disc make the CB300R one of the best equipped motorcycles in that segment. It's powered by a liquid-cooled 286 cc, DOHC, single-cylinder engine tuned to make 31 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm.

2018 honda cb300r(The Honda CB300R gets a long list of top-notch components)

The bike has already been launched in Europe and USA and will soon be launched in other Asian markets as well. It has been a while since HMSI launched an entry-level performance motorcycle and we would actually love to see the Honda CB300R hitting the roads in India.

Source: Gaadiwaadi.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

