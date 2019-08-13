Honda Organises First 'Africa Twin True Adventure Camp' In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has kick-started its experiential programme for adventure motorcycling enthusiasts and specifically, Honda Africa Twin owners with the company's first leg of the Africa Twin True Adventure Camp. In the first leg of the event, 20 Africa Twin owners from the Delhi-NCR region participated, gathering at a campsite close to the Damdama lake on the outskirts of Gurugram, Haryana. The Africa Twin True Adventure Camp is a training program for Africa Twin owners, similar to ones organised by Triumph Motorcycles and Ducati India, like the Tiger Training Academy and Ducati Riding Experience Off-Road Days.

"The Africa Twin True Adventure Camp activity brings together the enthusiasts and the experts making riders experience more adventurous. The interactions between the community enhanced the learnings and skills to explore the full potential of this machine," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Private Limited.

Vijay Parmar with participants of the Africa Twin True Adventure Training Camp

The participants were trained on the basics of off-road riding by Vijay Parmar, President, Himalayan Motorsport Association along with his team of experts. The Africa Twin True Adventure Camp will be further extended to other cities in a phase-wise manner, and will be soon introduced in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kochi. The training programme is a combination of both theoretical and practical sessions where riders brush up their basics and learn more about the advanced features of the dual clutch transmission (DCT) of the Honda Africa Twin, different riding modes for riding in different terrain and other off-road abilities of the Honda Africa Twin. The participants were given experience riding on humps, underground turns, gravel pits and specially designed dirt tracks.

(The off-road capability of the 2018 Honda Africa Twin is immediately likeable)

The Honda Africa Twin was launched in India in 2017, and is the flagship adventure touring motorcycle from Honda's global line-up and the first 1,000 cc motorcycle to be assembled in India by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India. While globally, the Africa Twin is available in both manual and automatic transmission options, in India, HMSI offers only the top-spec, automatic, dual-clutch transmission variant.

The Honda Africa Twin is only available with the automatic, dual-clutch transmission in India

The 2018 Honda Africa Twin comes with four riding modes - Tour, Urban, Gravel and User and is equipped with features like Throttle by Wire Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda's version of traction control system. The Honda Africa Twin is powered by a 999 cc, parallel-twin engine which puts out 87 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 93.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. With a 21-inch front wheel, and 18-inch rear wheel, the Africa Twin is a capable off-road machine and is easy to handle despite its 243 kg kerb weight.

