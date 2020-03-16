New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 5.5 Lakh BS6 Units

Honda Two-Wheelers has sold more than 5.5 lakh BS6 compliant two-wheelers in India since September 2019. The first BS6 model to go on sale was the Honda Activa 125 and now all four HMSI plants across India have transitioned to BS6 production.

The first BS6 model from Honda was the Activa 125, launched in September 2019

Highlights

  • Currently, HMSI has a total of six BS6 compliant models in its porfolio
  • BS6 technology has resulted in the efficiency of the models going up
  • The BS6 models also get minor updates to looks and features

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, one of India's biggest two-wheeler manufacturers, has sold over 5.5 lakh units across India. At present, HMSI's BS6 two-wheeler range consists of the Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio, Shine, SP 125 and the Unicorn. All Honda BS6 engines get 'enhanced smart power technology (ESP) with an integrated ACG starter motor and programmed fuel injection. This results in reduced frictional losses and increased mileage. For example, the fuel efficiency on the Activa 6G goes up by 10 per cent and the 16 per cent on the SP125.

(The BS6 Honda Activa 6G is available in two variants - Standard and Deluxe)

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The launch of six BS6 compliant models offering many segment-first features has provided Honda with great momentum to leap ahead in the BS6 era. With customers appreciating our BS6 product line and additional benefits like 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty), all our models have garnered tremendous response, helping Honda to become the first manufacturer crossing 5.5 lakh BS6 mark."

While Honda is doing well in terms of BS6 sales, the company had to issue a recall for three of its scooters, namely the Activa 6G, BS6 Activa 125 and the BS6 Dio. The number of the recalled two-wheelers is not specified but the scooters were manufactured between February 14 and February 25, 2020. The company says that it suspects a quality issue with the rear cushion, where it could result in oil leakage or breakage and could lead to vehicle imbalance. That is the official communication from the company for now.

