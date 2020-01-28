New Cars and Bikes in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Exports Cross 25 Lakh Units

HMSI achieved the most recent 15 lakh exports mark in under 5 years, with the Honda Dio being most exported scooter from India.

The Honda Dio is the highest-exported scooter from India

Highlights

  • Honda Dio leads India's scooter exports
  • Honda's recent 15 lakh unit exports took less than 5 years
  • Honda now exports to 26 countries from India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced yet another sales milestone, but this time, to overseas markets from India. In the company's 19th year of operations, HMSI has announced cumulative exports crossing 25 lakh units, with the most recent 15 lakh export numbers achieved in under 5 years. The first 10 lakh two-wheeler exports were achieved between 2001 and 2015. Starting by exporting the Honda Activa in 2001, Honda now exports 18 models from India to the rest of the world, around 26 countries in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

"Since beginning, Honda has delighted over 25 lakh two-wheeler customers through our exports. We are proud to be the No. 1 scooter exporter from India. With an eye on 2020, Honda 2Wheelers India aims to further consolidate its No. 1 position in Honda's global motorcycle business while unlocking the next chapter of exports growth in the BS-VI era," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Honda continues to be the leading manufacturer of scooters in India, with the Activa being consistently the highest-selling scooter in the domestic market. Honda is now the number one in scooter exports from India, with 50 per cent market share. The Honda Dio is the most preferred scooter in markets like Sri Lanka, Mexico, Colombia and Nepal, and continues to be the most-exported scooter from India. The Honda Navi, which has been discontinued in the domestic market, however, continues to be exported, and is the highest-selling two-wheeler in Guatemala.

