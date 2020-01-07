Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Sales Cross 4 Million Mark In FY2020

Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has registered total sales of more than 4 million units for the first 9 months of FY2020. The total year-till-date sales closed at 40, 24,154 units, with domestic sales standing at 37, 71,457 units and exports standing at 2, 52,697 units. The December 2019 sales stood at 2, 55,266 units which further break down into 2, 30,180 units of domestic sales and 22,259 units were exported. The company has already dispatched 60,000 units of its BS6 models which are the Honda Activa 125 and the Honda SP 125.

In comparison, Hero MotoCorp, possibly Honda's biggest rival in India, sold 50, 75,208 units of motorcycles and scooters, which is about 10 lakh units more than Honda's total sales in FY2020. Hero MotoCorp sold 47, 10,766 motorcycles and 364,442 scooters between April- December 2019.

Marking the 70th anniversary of motorcycle mass production, Honda Motor Corporation has announced that the brand has reached the 40 crore milestone in cumulative global motorcycle production since 1949. But for India, the significant news is that Honda's Indian subsidiary, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has now emerged as the single largest contributor to two-wheeler production in the last financial year. HMSI contributed 58.8 lakh units in Honda's global two-wheeler production between April 2018 and March 2019, contributing 28.2 per cent of Honda's global production. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India started operations in 2001 and exceeded 1 crore unit annual production for the first time in 2004.

