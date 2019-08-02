Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Issues Recall For Over 50,000 Units

Honda Motor And Scooter India has recalled three of its models which are the Activa 125 (Disc), Aviator (Disc) and the Grazia (Disc) along with the CB Shine (Self & Disc) in India, for a suspected quality issue in the front brake master cylinder. HMSI will recall a total of 50,034 units including all affected models and check them. The company says that the affected models could have problem in the front brake master cylinder which could cause difficulty in the rotation of the front wheel and may lead to a complete jam in extreme situations as well. The affected models were manufactured between February 4, 2019 and July 3, 2019.

(Along with the scooters, the Honda CB Shine was also affected by the recall)

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India will replace the front brake master cylinder free of cost in the affected models. The company will reach out to the owners of affected models through its dealerships today onwards. Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this campaign by submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda's website as well.

