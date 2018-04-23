Honda Monkey 125 Production Confirmed

Honda has confirmed the production of the Monkey 125 which was first showcased at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. Honda had discontinued the Monkey last year citing problems meeting updated emission norms and lack of good sales numbers. The new Monkey will be based on the same platform as the Grom or the MSX 125. The new Monkey 125 will make use of the Grom's engine which is a 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that makes 9.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm. The engine is fuel-injected. The bike weighs 107 kg and will have a fuel tank capacity of 5.6 litres of petrol.

The new Monkey 125 will also have upside down forks, 12-inch tyres, disc brakes at both ends (220 mm upfront and 190 mm at the rear) and anti-lock brake, which is functional only on the front tyre. So in case you want to do stoppies on your Monkey 125, it is going to be difficult, thanks to rear lift protection technology. Other features include full LED lighting and a circular instrument console which is fully digital. The bike will be offered globally in three colour options which are Banana Yellow (of course!), Pearl Nebula Red and Pearl Shining Black. The Monkey 125 will have a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 67.1 kmpl according to World Motorcycle Test Cycle or WMTC norms.

The Honda Monkey 125 is already showing up on Honda Japan's website and has been priced at 399,600 yen which is roughly the equivalent of ₹ 2.45 lakh. Honda will launch the Monkey 125 in a 'Scrambler' variant and a 'Café racer' variant as well.

Although, we would love to be surprised pleasantly by HMSI, but in all probability, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India will not be launching the Monkey 125 in India.

