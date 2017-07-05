Honda Mobilio Discontinued In India

You read that right! Honda Cars India Ltd. has discontinued the Mobilio in India owing to poor sales. The Honda Cars India website also does not show the Mobilio and even when the company released the post GST prices for its models on sale in India, the Mobilio did not feature in that list. The Mobilio was a fairly new model, in the sense that it was launched in 2014. It was launched as a rival to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. But unfortunately, the Mobilio could not quite match up to the unit sales that the company had thought it would. As per the company, all manufactured units of the Mobilio have been sold.

(Honda Mobilio RS)

The Mobilio used the same platform as the Brio and the Amaze. It was offered with a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (similar to the ones found on the Honda City). The Mobilio saw some success as a commercial vehicle but did not quite catch the fancy of private customers. In order to uplift the falling sales, the company also introduced a racier version of the MPV dubbed as the Mobilio RS, which got cosmetic updates such as sportier bumpers, spoiler etc. But that too failed to catch the fancy of the buyer.

There have been reports saying that Honda might look to launch the new-gen Mobilio in India but there is no confirmation on that at present. We have contacted the company with regards to this and are waiting for a statement from them.