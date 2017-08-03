Honda Might Reveal The New CB1000R In The Next Few Months

The current CB1000R on sale across the globe is over 10 years old and is in need of a complete overhaul. Reports on the internet have surfaced, which say that Honda is set to reveal the next-gen CB1000R in the near future or the 2017 EICMA show to be held in November. Naked Roadsters are making inroads in the global superbike market and it will be beneficial for Honda to have a modern, up-to-date offering alongside the current CBR1000RR Fireblade. A few websites have shown rendering of the upcoming CB1000R which show the bike to carry a retro, flat-tracker-esque design. But we have our doubts whether Honda will do. We would be happy to be proven wrong too. Also, Honda already has the CB1100 family which carries a retro-design for its motorcycles. Some reports say that the design of the new CB1000R is being taken care of by Honda's Italian R&D wing. The inspiration seems to be Honda's CB4 concept which was showcased a couple of years ago in 2015.

Honda CB 1000R 12.92 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The current-gen CB1000R has a 998 cc in-line 4 motor that makes 123 bhp and puts out 99 Nm. It was launched in 2008 and carries a single-sided swingarm design, which immediately makes any bike look much better.

For the new model, we believe that there will be a definite upgrade in terms of power output over the current model and expect Honda to fit the bike with a suite of electronics as well such as ABS, traction control and so on. Who knows, maybe Honda will also incorporate riding modes and ride-by-wire and make the bike fully modern in every way. There is no official statement from Honda on the same as yet, but we can hardly wait for the new bike to break cover. And, we would really like Honda to surprise us!

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.