Honda May Be Planning Small Adventure Bike

Honda may be working on a small-displacement adventure bike, patent images which have surfaced indicate. Honda's Chinese joint-venture Wuyang Honda has just patented what seems like a small displacement adventure motorcycle. The new model seems to be based on the Honda CB190R, a naked sports bike sold in the Chinese market, and powered by a 184 cc single-cylinder engine which makes around 15.4 bhp. Honda already has a small displacement adventure bike in China, the CB190X Fight Hawk, which was revealed last year, but the design on the patented bike is different.



The chassis on the patented bike is shared with the CB190R, just like the CB190X. It's still not clear if Honda will have two different adventure-styled small displacement models in China, based on the same powerplant, but clearly, adventure styling is quite the rage currently, and one more small displacement adventure bike may just tip sales volumes in favour of Honda. But unlike the underbelly exhaust on both the CB190R and the CB190X, the patented bike will have a different design exhaust, making it more off-road friendly. It also gets telescopic front suspension and completely different bodywork.



So far, there's little else known about the bike, but it's certain to make an appearance in China in the next few months. India is the world's largest two-wheeler market for Honda, and Honda's Narsapura plant near Bengaluru is also Honda's largest two-wheeler plant worldwide. While Honda has big plans for its largest market for two-wheelers in the next few years, the company has remained tight-lipped about any future product development strategy. What is on the horizon could be a 300-400 cc model, but a smaller adventure model could well give Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India some added impetus. But for that to happen, that model too will have to be developed and completely made in India to make it cost competitive.

