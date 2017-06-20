Honda CLIQ Scooter Launch: Specifications, Features and Price

Established in 1999, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Private Limited (HMSI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Company. The Japanese bikemaker entered into a joint venture with Hero Cycles India in 1984, but in 2010 Honda cut ties with Hero Group by selling its shares to Hero. Honda has four manufacturing plants in India located in Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Gujarat. Honda set up its first facility at Manesar, in Gurgaon district of Haryana. Spread across 52 acres, the manufacturing unit has a covered area of 100,000 sq meters, with a capacity to produce 1.65 million two wheelers annually. To meet rising demand for Honda bikes in Indian market, Honda built its second production plant at Tapukara, in Alwar District, in Rajasthan. Honda India’s third plant is situated at Narsapura Industrial Area near Bengaluru in Karnataka. The fourth plant, located at Vithalpur, Gujarat is equipped to produce only scooters and is spread over 250 acres. The scooter –only plant has two assembly lines operational with total manufacturing capacity (Gujarat unit) of 1.2 million units. Honda India’s product range comprises motorcycles, scooters and super bikes. Honda brought about a revolution in the dying scooter segment with the launch of Activa which continues to occupy zenith in the burgeoning segment. Yet another Honda model that hogged limelight was Navi which mimics styling of a motorcycle, yet it has the essence of a scooter.