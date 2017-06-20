Honda CLIQ Scooter Launch: Specifications, Features and Price

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has sent an invite for its all-new offering for the domestic market that is targeted at rural markets.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has sent an invite for its all-new offering for the domestic market. HMSI's invite hints towards a utilitarian offering targeted at rural markets but has not revealed any details. The company's invite comes with the tagline 'Bade kaam ke cheez hai' and just might be the bike maker's new utilitarian two wheeler. The launch event is underway in Jaipur and team carandbike is bringing all the updates live from the launch.

Here are the live updates for Honda's newest offering:

Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ Accessories
New styling, block pattern tyres for rough terrain and optional carrier on the Cliq


Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ - Made In Rajasthan
YS Guleria says that Rajasthan is the biggest rural two wheeler market in the state and that's why the launch was held here.


Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ Price
That's the Honda CLIQ in two trendy colour options.

Priced at Rs. 42,499 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).


Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ Colours
The new Honda CLIQ is being offered in four colours - Patriotic Red with White, Black, Moroccan Blue with White, and Orcus Grey


Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ Specifications
The Honda Cliq gets the tried and tested 110 cc single-cylinder engine with 8 bhp of power.

The same motor is also seen on the Navi, Activa and a host of other Honda scooters.

The new model also comes with Combi-Braking System (CBS) for safer braking.



Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ Features
The Honda CLIQ gets a USB charging socket and extra load carrier


Jun 20, 2017
Rural penetration of scooters still less, says Guleria
Jun 20, 2017
YS Guleria takes the stage
Senior Vice President - Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India - YS Guleria takes the stage at the Honda CLIQ Launch.


Jun 20, 2017
Kato says the Honda Cliq will disrupt the 100-110 cc motorcycle segment
Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ Production
The CLIQ is being produced from Honda's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.


Jun 20, 2017
Honda sold 29,36,756 100-110 cc scooters in 2016-17

Jun 20, 2017
Here's a look at the 100-110 cc two wheeler movement in the Indian market, as per Honda.


Jun 20, 2017
Minoru Kato, President and CEO, HMSI takes the stage at the Honda CLIQ Launch.


Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ Presentation
And we start with the presentation of the new Honda Cliq 110 cc scooter.


Jun 20, 2017
Honda CLIQ!
Honda's rugged new offering has been christened as the 'CLIQ'.

The two wheeler maker says it is a convenient and practical offering.


