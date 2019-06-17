Honda has had a dream run with the Amaze subcompact sedan. In just 13 months since the launchof the Amaze, the company has sold 1 lakh units of the car in the country. To commemorate the success of the subcompact sedan, Honda has launched a special Ace Edition of the Amaze. The Ace Edition is based on top grade VX in both Diesel and Petrol, and is available in 3 colours - Radiant Red, Lunar Silver and White Orchid Pearl. The petrol variant of the Ace Edition Amaze costs ₹ 7.89 lakh to ₹ 8.72 lakh, while the price for the diesel version starts at ₹ 8.99 lakh to ₹ 9.72 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Honda Amaze Ace Edition cabin looks pretty much unchanged but the seat covers come with 'Ace Edition' branding

The Honda Amaze Ace Edition gets some specific features like stylish black alloy wheels, a black trunk spoiler, seat covers with 'Ace Edition' branding, front room lamp, black door visor, door edge garnish and an Ace Edition Emblem. Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, "All New 2nd Generation Honda Amaze has been a game changer for HCIL achieving exceptional success with over 1 lakh sales in record 13 months translating into 20% higher sales as compared to 1st Gen Amaze that was launched in 2013. The bold styling of Amaze has appealed to lot of SUV intenders and First time buyers. We would like to thank our customers for the confidence & continuous support that has enabled the brand to grow so strongly. To commemorate this success, we are introducing the special "Ace Edition" of Honda Amaze with enhanced sporty and premium look."

There has been a strong demand for the automatic variants of the Amaze in both the petrol and diesel avtaars. The company says that 20% of Amaze customers have opted for the automatic variant and the number is increasing. The Amaze subcompact sedan, has been a strong seller for the company and has contributed to 52% of total HCIL sales in ongoing FY19-20.

